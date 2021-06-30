Kelly Cup Finals Preview: Game 3: SC at FW, June 30 at 7:30 PM

SC Stingrays at Fort Wayne Komets

Kelly Cup Finals Game 3 (Series Tied, 1-1)

Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum at 7:30 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Caps Radio 24/7 & Mixlr

About Tonight's Game: After tying up the best-of-5 Kelly Cup Finals series with a 4-2 win in Game 2 on Sunday, the South Carolina Stingrays are set for Game 3 in Fort Wayne on Wednesday night. The Komets had the early edge in the series with a lopsided 7-2 win in Game 1 last Friday. SC is making their ECHL-best sixth appearance in the championship round after capturing the Eastern Conference and the E.A. "Bud" Gingher Trophy after defeating the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in four games. Fort Wayne won the Bruce Taylor Trophy as Western Conference champions to secure their first-ever Kelly Cup Finals appearance by defeating the Allen Americans in overtime last Tuesday for a 3-1 series win. The Komets were the No. 3 seed in the west after finishing the regular season with a .618 points percentage. SC wrapped up the regular season as one of the hottest teams in the league, winning their last six games to secure a spot in the playoffs. The Rays have earned a spot in the ECHL's postseason 27 times in the team's 28-year history, finishing 2020-21 with a .579 points percentage. South Carolina swept Fort Wayne in three meetings during the regular season in North Charleston, winning by scores of 2-1, 5-1 and 5-2 March 19-21.

Scouting the Komets: Fort Wayne finished the regular season in third place in the ECHL's Western Conference before defeating Wichita and Allen in the Kelly Cup Playoffs on their way to the championship round. Fort Wayne's offensive attack was led by Brandon Hawkins during the regular season, who posted a team-high 23 goals and 39 points in 37 games. Rookie defender Randy Gazzola was also impressive from the blue line, leading the club with 29 assists and totaling 33 points. In 11 postseason contests, the Komets have been led by Anthony Nellis who has seven goals and 12 points, as well as Stephen Harper who has totaled seven helpers and 10 points. In net, Dylan Ferguson has started all 11 playoff games after appearing in 11 regular season contests and earning a 1.96 goals-against average. Ferguson has a 3.01 GAA in postseason play.

Kelly Cup Finals Schedule

Game 1 - Fort Wayne 7, South Carolina 2

Game 2 - South Carolina 4, Fort Wayne 2

Game 3 - South Carolina at Fort Wayne - Wednesday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Game 4 - South Carolina at Fort Wayne - Friday, July 2 at 8:00 p.m.

*Game 5 - South Carolina at Fort Wayne - Saturday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m.

*if necessary

