Season Ends with Game 5

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL) dropped Game 5 of the Mountain Division Finals on Sunday afternoon 6-0 to the Idaho Steelheads. Idaho won the series 4-1.

The Steelheads jumped on the Americans for 4 goals in the opening frame, which matched their second period total in Game 4. Idaho fell just short of 50 shots with 49. 21 of those shots came in the opening frame.

Idaho had nine power plays before the Americans earned their first man advantage. The Americans didn't receive their first power play until 55 minutes into the game.

Chase Perry made his second start in the last three games. Perry stopped 43 shots, suffering the loss.

Idaho goalie Adam Scheel earned the shutout. He stopped all 37 shots he faced. Idaho's Wade Murphy and Ryan Dmowski had two goals each.

Mikael Robidoux and Aidan Brown both missed the game today. Robidoux was given a three-game suspension and Brown one game.

Colton Hargrove led the team in scoring during the playoffs with nine points. He also led Allen with six goals.

The Americans will open their 15th season of professional hockey this coming October. Stay tuned to the Americans website and social media channels for an update on the end of the season party.

Americans Postgame Quotes:

Chad Costello: "We are disappointed the season is over but very proud of what our group accomplished this year. Turning our season around in the second half to finish second overall in the division after being in last place in December is a credit to our players and how hard they worked to do that. We want to thank our fans for sticking with us and believing in us until the end."

Colton Hargrove: It was a tough ending to the season, but we have so much to be proud of. We have a group of players in Allen who care about each other and want to win. This team will be back stronger than ever in October.

