ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

May 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions resulting from ECHL Playoff Game #L-4, Allen at Idaho, on May 13.

Allen's Mikael Robidoux has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 10:02 of the third period.

Robidoux will miss the remaining three games of the Mountain Division Finals series. If Allen is eliminated before the suspension can be completed, the remaining game(s) will carry over to the next time Robidoux is on an active ECHL roster.

Allen's Aidan Brown has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his match penalty for illegal check to the head at 16:12 of the third period.

Brown will miss Allen's playoff game at Idaho today (May 14).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

