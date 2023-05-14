Adam Scheel Shuts Out Americans In Series Clinching Victory Over Allen

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads are headed to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2013 after defeating the Allen Americans by a final score of 6-0 Sunday in front of a crowd of 3,721 fans at the Idaho Central Arena taking the series four games to one. Idaho will face the Toledo Walleye in the Conference Finals with more information to come on Monday.

Adam Scheel made 37 saves for his first post season shutout while Wade Murphy and Ryan Dmowski each scored twice. Jade Miller and Justin Misiak scored their first goals of the playoffs while Matt Register tallied two assists.

At 7:50 of the first period Idaho took a 1-0 lead thanks to Misiak (1st) after an offensive zone face-off win by Miller. Dmowski (6th) made it 2-0 at 9:49 off a beautiful pass from Willie Knieirm. With substantial power-play time in the opening 20 minutes of play Murphy (8th) found the back of the net on a five on three-man advantage with a shot from the left circle making it 3-0. With just 42 seconds left in the period Miller (1st) cashed in on a two on one pass from Zane Franklin to send the Steelheads into intermission ahead 4-0. Shots were 21-12 Idaho in the opening frame.

Midway through the second period Murphy (9th) found the back of the net for the second time on the power-play with a tip in front with the point shot coming from Register making it 5-0. Idaho led 5-0 through 40 minutes of play as shots were 15 a piece in the middle frame.

At 9:18 of period three Dmowski (7th) scored on the power-play with a laser of a wrist shot from the right circle.

Adam Scheel made 37 in the victory while Chase Perry turned aside 43 of the 49 shots he faced.

BOX SCORE

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Adam Scheel (IDH)

2) Wade Murphy (IDH)

3) Ryan Dmowski (IDH)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 3-for-9 on the power-play while Allen was 0-for-2.

- Idaho outshot Allen 49-37.

- Zach Walker (DNP), Jack Becker (DNP), and Demetrios Koumontzis (DNP) did not play for Idaho.

