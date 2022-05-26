Sean Clifford to Appear at Spikes' Opening Night Next Friday, June 3

(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - The State College Spikes are set to begin their 2022 home schedule on Friday, June 3 with Opening Night presented by PSECU, and now Happy Valley's QB1 will be part of the festivities for Game 1 as Sean Clifford makes a special appearance at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Opening Night.

Clifford, who currently leads the Nittany Lions' all-time completion percentage list with a 60.3% mark and whose 7,839 yards are second-most in school history, will meet and greet Spikes fans and sign autographs during the Opening Night game. In addition, Clifford will throw out the season's ceremonial first pitch and participate in an on-field contest as part of the night's activities.

The appearance by Clifford adds to an already-stacked array of Opening Night events surrounding the Spikes' 6:35 p.m. matchup against the Williamsport Crosscutters, including the first FIREWORKS show of the season after the game, presented by PSECU.

More Opening Night activities include a Poster Schedule Giveaway presented by PSECU for the first 1,000 fans entering the ballpark gates and the return of Kids Run the Bases Home Run Edition presented by Mount Nittany Health after the game.

Opening Night gates will open beginning at 5:20 p.m. for Spikes Season Ticket holders, with gates open to the general public at 5:30 p.m.

"We're excited to have the opportunity to bring Sean Clifford to the ballpark to add to our Opening Night festivities," said Spikes President & General Manager Scott Walker. "We know Sean is gearing up for this fall, and we're looking forward to seeing what that throwing arm we've all seen on Saturdays can do on the mound."

Tickets for Opening Night presented by PSECU, as well as all 40 games on the Spikes' biggest regular season home schedule in franchise history, are available now. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the full 2022 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

More ticket packages, including Flex Books and an array of group and hospitality options for the 2022 season, are currently on sale by calling the Spikes at (814) 272-1711. Additional information on all club ticketing options, as well as team news and schedule info, can be viewed at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

