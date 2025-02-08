Seals Clash in Toronto and Secure an 11-10 Victory

February 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Seals team captain Wes Berg put on his Superman cape Saturday night and capped off a four-goal night with a game-winning goal with just 49 seconds left as the Seals ended a three-game losing streak with an 11-10 win over the Toronto Rock at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, Ontario.

Fellow forward Rob Hellyer co-starred in Saturday night's victory as it was Hellyer's goal with 1:16 left in the fourth that put a halt to a 5-0 Toronto run and tied the game at 10-10, setting up Berg's heroics.

The Seals were in command for most of the game, holding leads of 2-1 after one period, 6-3 at halftime and 9-5 after three periods but the Rock caught fire in the fourth. They scored five unanswered goals in the first 7:59 but Seals goaltender Chris Origlieri settled down and didn't give up a goal the rest of the night as part of a 39-save effort.

The win ended the Seals' three-game losing streak, the team's longest since the 2021-22 season, and with it the Seals improve to 4-5 at the midpoint of the season.

Berg's four goals were the most by either side, while Hellyer and Dylan Watson both scored twice. Three was the magic number in the assist category as Hellyer, Ryan Benesch, Eli Gobrecht, Ben McIntosh and Ty Thompson all tallied three on the night. Defensively, Zach Currier scooped up a game-high 13 loose balls, while Jesse Gamble, Matthew Wright and Gobrecht each forced a pair of turnovers among the 11 takeaways San Diego's defense recorded on the night.

The Seals will remain on the road and return to the turf next Saturday night (Feb. 15) when they take on the defending NLL champion Buffalo Bandits at 4:30 p.m. PT at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

