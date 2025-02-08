Calgary Holds off Vancouver 15-12

Vancouver Warriors

Calgary Holds off Vancouver 15-12

February 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Vancouver Warriors' Ryan Martel in action
(Vancouver Warriors)

The Vancouver Warriors erased a six-goal deficit in the second quarter but fell short to the Calgary Roughnecks at Rogers Arena on Rock N' Roll Night.

Riley Loewen had five points - a hat trick and two assists for Vancouver, Keegan Bal had eight points (2G, 6A), Adam Charalambides had six points (2G, 4A), Kevin Crowley and Marcus Klarich both scored a pair of goals, and one goal from Johnathan Peshko.

Aden Walsh took the defeat for the Warriors between the pipes.

With the loss the Warriors fall to 4-5 on the season. The Warriors travel to Las Vegas to take on the Las Vegas Desert Dogs (2-6) at Lee's Family Forum on Friday, February 14th at 7:30 pm PT.

Vancouver Warriors' Ryan Martel in action
