Player Transactions

February 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The San Diego Seals have released Robbie Turpin from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Robbie Turpin to the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player James Reilly on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

