Sea Wolves Team up with MS Coast Coliseum and Levy Restaurants for Toys for Tots Drive

This holiday season, the Mississippi Sea Wolves hockey team is proud to announce a partnership with the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Levy Restaurants to support Toys for Tots, spreading joy and making a difference in the lives of children in need. The collaboration aims to bring the community together through the spirit of giving.

Attendees are invited to bring unwrapped, appropriate kids toys to any of the following Sea Wolves home games:

November 22nd

November 24th

November 25th

December 15th

December 16th

In appreciation of the community's generosity, attendees who contribute to the toy drive will receive 1 raffle ticket per donated toy for a chance to win an authentic, game-worn Mississippi Sea Wolves jersey. Two jerseys will be raffled off, and the lucky winners will be drawn during the December 16th home game.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Levy Restaurants to bring some holiday cheer to children in need through the Toys for Tots program," said Allie Pace, CFO of the Mississippi Sea Wolves. "The support of our fans and the community is vital in making this initiative a success, and we look forward to creating lasting memories both on and off the ice."

Toys for Tots, a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas. The Sea Wolves, along with their partners, aim to make a meaningful impact by encouraging their fans to join them in giving back this holiday season.

