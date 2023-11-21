River Sharks and River Dragons Make a Trade

Today the Elmira River Sharks of the Federal Prospects Hockey League have made a trade with the Columbus River Dragons to acquire Steven Klinck for Future Considerations.

Klinck, a 21-year-old right handed forward from Toronto, ONT, enters the River Sharks lineup after having played two games with the Columbus River Dragons where he had a goal, two penalty minutes, and a +1 in those games. Steven comes into his professional career out of the Ontario Junior Hockey league where in 51 games he posted 59 points (20 goals and 39 assists) and 100 penalty minutes.

"Steven has shown a lot of promise in Columbus and we are excited to add him to our lineup. After a strong final year of junior hockey we feel like we are getting a great player who can add a lot to our line up." Coach Tyler Gjurich said about the move.

The River Sharks are back in action at the First Arena on Friday and Saturday November 25th and 26t. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster or by calling the box office at 607-734-PUCK.#FeartheFin

