Sea Wolves on Loan and What It Means

September 20, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Biloxi, Mississippi - The Mississippi Sea Wolves of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce that they have several players reporting to camps on Loan.

The following players are on loan to begin camp:

Blake Weyrick - Tahoe Knight Monsters (ECHL)

Corson Green - Birmingham Bulls (SPHL)

Lucas Helland - Knoxville Ice Bears (SPHL)

Greg Susinski - Pensacola Ice Flyers (SPHL)

Player loans are a natural part of any organization and as the season continues on will continue to occur regularly. The Sea Wolves are proud that our players are sought after by other organizations and encourage all of our players to compete at the highest level. Loans do not indicate loss of a player and as training camps continue and rosters are whittled down it is expected that players return from loan to once again wear the Sea Wolves crest.

At this time the Sea Wolves are very excited for long time Mississippi netminder Blake Weyrick who begins training camp with the ECHL's newest organization the Tahoe Knight Monsters the ECHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights. Blake has had a career that has taken him through the World Junior Championships representing the USA twice, the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and the first season of 3ICE. The Sea Wolves wish him all the best at camp.

Home opener is set! Your Sea Wolves return to the Gulf Coast on Saturday October 26th at 6:05pm to take on the Baton Rouge Zydeco! Season tickets for the 2024-2025 season are now on sale, call 228-999-8333 to save your seat today!

