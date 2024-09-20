Motor City Rockers Continues Partnership with Meijer

September 20, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Motor City Rockers News Release







The Motor City Rockers are thrilled to announce their continued partnership with Meijer Inc. heading into the 2024-2025 season. Team President, Scott Brand, is "Honored to have Meijer back as a partner as they are a wonderful family-owned business. When headed to Meijer, I'm always sure to have a penny in my pocket to take a ride on Sandy!"

Meijer Inc.'s corporate headquarters are located in Walker, MI, the Grand Rapids metropolitan area, and are committed to meeting their customers' needs and exceeding expectations by providing fresh food and products to help their customers lead healthier lives.

Meijer Inc. is the presenting sponsor for Autism Acceptance Night at Big Boy Arena for the February 1st home game against the Monroe Moccasins. In the words of Fred Meijer, "I want to leave the world in a little better shape than when I entered it."

