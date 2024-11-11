Sea Wolves Can't Hold Lead, Fall 6-3

November 11, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







The Sea Wolves looked to claim a split in the season series one day after falling 9-2 to the Blue Ridge Bobcats.

After a night where it seemed like every shot went in for Blue Ridge their first attempt from Dmitri Selyutin found a way through Samuel Best just 46 seconds in to give the Bobcats the 1-0 lead. The Sea Wolves had a call go their way as Timur Gavrilovich took a penalty for a hook and as Brendan Hussey broke in on a two on one, he saucered a pass to the waiting Blake Keller who picked his corner and tied the game up at 1-1.

Mississippi found a way to keep pushing pace in the period of the long change as Matt Stoia picked up a pass from Curtis Hansen in the slot and wasted no time as he buried it past Virostek for the 2-1 lead. After kneeing minor penalty to Denis Radchenko the Sea Wolves tallied for a second time on the power play as Dalton Anderson was able to find the back of net and make it a 3-1 game for the Sea Wolves.

The third period saw Blue Ridge regain their form from last night as Savva Smirnov scored twice, Aaron Ryback, Justin Vernace and Selyutin tallied again to take a 6-3 lead for the Bobcats to find their way to victory.

Best stopped 44 of 50 in the loss.

The Sea Wolves head to Baton Rouge next Friday to finish off the five game road trip as they look to snap the losing streak. Follow along on Youtube!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.