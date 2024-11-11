Open Positions: Mobile Camera Operator and Fan in the Stands

November 11, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







The Baton Rouge Zydeco is excited to announce immediate job openings for two dynamic roles: Mobile Camera Operator and Fan in the Stands. These positions, starting November 15, 2024, are perfect for energetic individuals eager to contribute to the excitement of game nights. No prior hockey knowledge is required, but availability for all home games, adaptability, and enthusiasm are essential. Don't miss the chance to be part of the action with Baton Rouge's favorite hockey team!

Mobile Camera Operator:

Position open immediately. Camera operator needed beginning 11/15/24

No prior experience in video or camera work required.

Must be present for all Zydeco Hockey Games, 6pm-10pm. Notice that you cannot be present for a hockey game must be made no less than one week prior to that scheduled game.

Must be able to engage in physical activity including but not limited to walking up and down stairs while holding a mobile video camera for up to three hours.

No knowledge of the game of hockey is required.

Please send resume to joelverke@gmail.com

Fan In the Stands:

Position open immediately. Camera operator needed beginning 11/15/24

Outgoing and engaging personality is a must.

Capacity for on-the-spot adaptation and verbal improvisation is a must.

Must be willing to find and engage with fans for the purposes of setting up timeout and intermission segments.

Must have prior experience on the microphone in either television, radio, theatre, or public speaking.

Must be present for all Zydeco Hockey Games, 6pm-10pm. Notice that you cannot be present for a hockey game must be made no less than one week prior to that scheduled game.

Must be able to engage in physical activity including but not limited to walking up and down stairs for up to three hours.

No knowledge of the game of hockey is required.

Please send resume to joelverke@gmail.com

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.