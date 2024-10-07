Sea Wolves Add Mixlr Internet Radio for Broadcast this Season

October 7, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, Mississippi - The Mississippi Sea Wolves of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce that they will not only be streaming their games on Youtube this season, but will also have audio broadcasts on Mixlr.com this season as well.

The Sea Wolves are excited to add a radio call of all 56 regular season games giving fans an option when they can't tune in to the Youtube stream so that they don't have to miss each of Mississippi's contests both home and on the road. Mixlr is a long time host of AHL, ECHL, SPHL and FPHL broadcasts and the Sea Wolves are happy to offer this experience to their fan base.

Mixlr has several options to join the broadcast, however the Sea Wolves have made it easy to listen in just by going to the Sea Wolves webpage and clicking play right on the home page above our social media links. Both of the Sea Wolves preseason games will also be streamed on both Youtube and Mixlr this Friday and Saturday night. Be sure to join Jon Kliment as he kicks things off 15 minutes prior to each game with the Sea Wolves pre game show!

Home opener is set! Your Sea Wolves return to the Gulf Coast on Saturday October 26th at 6:05pm to take on the Baton Rouge Zydeco! Season tickets for the 2024-2025 season are now on sale, call 228-999-8333 to save your seat today!

