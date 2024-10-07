Hudson Valley Venom Sign 2 Players After Tryout Camp

October 7, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Newburgh, NY - The Hudson Valley Venom of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) signed forward Kodiak Whiteduck and goalie Parker Butler to professional tryout contracts (PTO).

Each was signed after attending the Venom's tryout camp this past weekend.

Whiteduck has 54 games of FPHL experience over the past four seasons. The 25-year-old from Quebec had his best season in 2021-22 with the Danbury Hat Tricks, when he totaled 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) and 27 penalty minutes in 43 games.

On March 23, 2022, that season, Whiteduck recorded three points (one goal, two assists) in a game against the Watertown Wolves.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward has also played with Mentor and Elmira

"Kodiak is a smart player who has gotten stronger over the years," Venom coach Josh Newberg said. "We were pleased with what we saw from him in the tryout camp."

Butler was the No. 3 goalie with the Hat Tricks when they won the Commissioner's Cup in 2022-23. He won each of his two starts that season, including his professional debut Nov. 25, 2022, when he made 27 saves in an overtime victory against the Elmira Mammoth.

The 29-year-old from Summit, New Jersey, played four seasons in NCAA Division III hockey before turning pro, including three with the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth. Before that he played at the junior level in the NAHL.

"Parker moves extremely well laterally and stood out among the goalies in tryout camp," Newberg explained. "Like Whiteduck, Butler has FPHL experience and can add some depth to our roster."

The Venom begin their first training camp this week, ahead of their inaugural season in the FPHL. Hudson Valley will host Danbury in a preseason game this Saturday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m. at Ice Time Sports Complex in Newburgh, NY.

The regular season begins on Friday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m., when the Venom host the defending champion Binghamton Black Bears.

Tickets may be purchased at Ticketmaster or by calling 845-454-5800.

