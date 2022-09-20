Sea Wolves Add Defenseman Yan Kalinovsky

Biloxi, MS - The Mississippi Sea Wolves announced on Tuesday the signing of defenseman Yan Kalinovsky to the 2022-23 roster. The upcoming season will be Kalinovsky's fourth at the professional level and his first in the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

An Astana native, Yan was featured on the Kazakhstan U20 national team before moving to the United States to play for the Florida Eels (United States Premier Hockey League) during the 2018-19 season. There, he was named a USPHL South All-Star after posting 16 goals and 26 assists across 44 regular season games.

Prior to the Sea Wolves, Kalinovsky, now 24 years of age, competed in the Kazakhstan Hockey Championship from 2019 through 2022, appearing with HK Astana, Ertis Pavlodar, Snezhnye Barsy Nur-Sultan and HK Almaty.

The Sea Wolves make their official return to Biloxi for their 2022 home opener on Friday, October 28 against the Columbus River Dragons. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

