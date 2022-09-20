Prowlers Sign Czech Defenseman Adam Heinzl

The Port Huron Prowlers have signed Czech defenseman Adam Heinzl for the upcoming season. The 2022-23 campaign will be his first in North America.

Heinzl has played the last three seasons in the Suomi-Sarja in Finland. After two years with Laser HT, the 26-year-old suited up for S-Kiekko in 2021-22 where he put up two assists and 18 penalty minutes in 23 games.

Before heading to Finland, Heinzl made the jump to senior hockey in his native Czechia. He played two seasons for three clubs in the Czechia3. Altogether, he had eight assists and 93 penalty minutes in 66 games. Heinzl played his junior hockey in the HC Havirov organization.

Heinzl and the Prowlers play their home opener on Oct. 14 against the Motor City Rockers. Season tickets are still available at the McMorran box office. Fans can purchase tickets in person, by calling 810-985-6166, or by visiting phprowlers.com/season-memberships.

