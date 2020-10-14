Sea Dogs to Host Halloween at Hadlock

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs will host Halloween at Hadlock, presented by Otelco, on Saturday, October 31st from 12:00 Noon to 3:00 PM to give fans the opportunity to trick-or-treat safely and take photos with various costumed characters.

Upon entering Hadlock Field, kids will receive a Sea Dogs Halloween goodie bag for trick-or-treating that will also include a Sea Dogs hat, baseball cards, and other items. Adults will receive a drawstring bag with a Sea Dogs hat.

Fans will walk the warning track where there will be several candy stops for trick-or-treating along with several photo BOOth stops for photos with costumed characters including superheroes, princesses, and more. Slugger the Sea Dogs and the trash monsters will also be available for photos.

Cost is $10.00 per person. Reservations are required and can be made at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500. The Sea Dogs ticket office is open Monday through Friday 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. A limited number of time slots are available.

Fans may book groups of up to eight people. Each group will have a designated time to allow for proper social distancing. All photo opportunities will have the characters located six feet from fans and each candy stop will be following the City of Portland guidelines for passing out candy. All individuals attending Halloween at Hadlock must be wearing a mask.

"With many people concerned over the safety of trick-or-treating in neighborhoods this year, we wanted to be able to provide a fun and safe way for kids to still get the Halloween and trick-or-treating experience," stated Sea Dogs President & General Manager Geoff Iacuessa.

Halloween at Hadlock is made possible by the following sponsors Otelco, Oakhurst, and ProSearch.

