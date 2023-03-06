Sea Dogs to Hold Job Fair on March 11th

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, will host a job fair at Hadlock Field on Saturday, March 11th from 10:00 AM to noon. The team will be accepting applications for a variety of food service positions.

The Sea Dogs are now hiring part-time seasonal staff for the following food service positions; concession stand workers, grill/ fry cooks, waitstaff, stand leaders, beer/ wine servers, and supervisors. Individuals can complete an application and the job fair and meet with team personnel to ask any questions. For people unable to attend the job fair, an online application is available at seadogs.com.

The Sea Dogs season runs April 6th through September 17th with 69 regular season home games scheduled at Hadlock Field. Applicants must have availability on nights, weekends, and holidays.

The Sea Dogs also have part-time seasonal positions for camera operators, mascot services, security, and merchandise associates. Individuals interested in these positions can complete an online application at seadogs.com.

The Sea Dogs are looking for upbeat, fan-friendly individuals with exceptional customer service skills.

"The Sea Dogs are committed to providing affordable, family-friendly entertainment and we are seeking personnel that will excel in enhancing the fan experience with outstanding customer service," stated Sea Dogs President & General Manager Geoff Iacuessa.

The Sea Dogs open their 30th season on Thursday, April 6th at 6:00 PM against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets). Tickets are now on sale for all 2023 home games and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500.

