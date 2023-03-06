2023 Meet the Ponies Dinner Returns April 4th

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are excited to announce that tickets are now on sale for one of the annual highlights of our baseball calendar: the "Meet the Ponies" dinner on Tuesday, April 4th at the Downtown Holiday Inn in Binghamton.

This year's theme is "You Oughta Be in Pictures: Baseball at the Movies!" with guests invited to walk the Red Carpet beginning at 5:30pm for this blockbuster, movie-themed affair! The stars will be out to shine! Meet and greet the entire Opening Day roster of your 2023 Rumble Ponies while they sign your complimentary souvenir baseball. Head over to the Magic Mirror photo booth and take home a paparazzi-worthy trading card memento of you and your friends. Stock up on some season-ready Rumble Pony merchandise and bid on amazing auction items donated by our sponsors. The highlight of the evening is the opportunity to dine with the future stars of tomorrow sitting right at your table, enjoying great conversation and a delicious 3-course meal. Members of the Mets organization will also be there to help usher in the 2023 Binghamton Rumble Ponies season.

Tickets are available to purchase from now through April 1st online through our website at www.bingrp.com, by calling 607.722.FUNN, or by visiting the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium, M-F, 9am-5pm. Tickets are $50 per person and will include the Meet and Greet, a complimentary swag bag, including a souvenir baseball and pen, and a 3-course dinner. Get your ticket now while they last!

The Rumble Ponies open the 2023 season on the road against the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox Double-A Affiliate) on Thursday April 6th, with the home opener on Tuesday, April 11th against the Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees Double-A Affiliate) at 6:35 PM.

Season Tickets, flex books and individual game tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased by visiting the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium, on the phone at (607)-722-FUNN, or on our website www.bingrp.com.

