Flying Squirrels Hosting Jobs Fairs Ahead of 2023 Season

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels are looking to hire part-time, game-day positions for the upcoming baseball season. The team has three upcoming job fairs for interested candidates to fill out applications and find out information about available positions.

Positions are available in food & beverage, ticketing and operations for the team's home games from April through September. Information on the Flying Squirrels' upcoming job fairs can be found here. The 2023 game schedule can be found here.

The job fairs will take place at The Diamond (3001 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23230) on the following dates:

Wednesday, March 8, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, March 30, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Available positions include:

FOOD & BEVERAGE

Cashiers

Food Runners

Line Cooks

Prep Cooks

Banquet Servers

Dishwashers

Fry Cooks

Warehouse Runners

TICKETING

Ticket Scanners

Ticket Sellers

OPERATIONS

Clean Team

Questions regarding game-day positions with the Flying Squirrels can be directed to staffing@squirrelsbaseball.com.

The Flying Squirrels open the 2023 on Friday, April 7 against the Reading Fightin Phils. Individual-game tickets, including tickets for Opening Night, are available now online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

