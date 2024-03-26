Sea Dogs Set Guinness World Record for Whoopie Pies

Portland, Maine - The Guinness Book of World Records has confirmed that the Portland Sea Dogs, Wicked Whoopies, and the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival, have achieved the World Record for the "Longest Line of Whoopie Pies" on June 9, 2023, in Portland, Maine.

The event was organized as part of the Maine Whoopie Pies-themed game for the Portland Sea Dogs, on the front plaza at Hadlock Field. The official record included 2,121 whoopie pies, provided by Wicked Whoopies, stacked in a line in the design of a giant whoopie pie. This feat marked the first record of its kind to be acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records.

"We know that Maine put Whoopie Pies on the map and now Maine has put whoopie pies in the Guinness Book of World Records!" stated Patrick Myers, organizer of the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival being held on June 22nd, 2024 in Dover-Foxcroft.

The Sea Dogs took the field as the Maine Whoopie Pies on that record-setting night in a contest with the Akron RubberDucks. The Maine Whoopie Pies will return this season on June 7th, 2024 against Akron at Hadlock Field. The game will again be sponsored by Trademark Federal Credit Union.

The Maine Whoopie Pies represents the longest-standing alternate identity for the Sea Dogs after the rebrand made its debut in 2019. This season will mark the fifth time the team has taken the field as the Whoopie Pies - a nod to the official state treat of Maine.

Wicked Whoopies is proud to have baked Maine's iconic state treat for 30 years and will be selling their famous Whoopie Pies at the game once again this season for fans to enjoy. Slugger will also be joined by "Sweetie Pie", the official mascot of the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival for the game.

The Maine Whoopie Pie Festival is on June 22nd, 2024 in Dover-Foxcroft. It celebrates the taste of Maine's official state treat: The Whoopie Pie! The Festival is the largest annual fundraiser for the Center Theatre for the Performing Arts in Dover-Foxcroft. More information on the festival can be found at www.MaineWhoopiePieFestival.com. The Center Theatre is a 501(c)3 non-profit with a mission to engage and inspire by making arts, education, and entertainment accessible to our rural communities.

Trademark Federal Credit Union is proud to be the official sponsor of Maine Whoopie Pie Night on June 7th, 2024. Established in 1936, Trademark Federal Credit Union is a Member-owned, not-for-profit credit union with the mission to provide overall well-being for its Members, Employees, and Communities. Their belief is centered on meaningful, purposeful work, inspiring financial peace of mind, and empowering you to pursue your passion.

The Sea Dogs open the 2024 season on Friday, April 5th at 6:00 PM against the Hartford Yard Goats. Tickets for Opening Day and all Sea Dogs home games are on sale and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by phone at 207-879-9500.

