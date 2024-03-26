RubberDucks Team up with the American Heart Association Through Their Life Is Why Program

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks will be asking to fans to round up for the American Heart Association as part of the Life Is Why program during the 2024 season.

The Life Is Why program gives fans the opportunity to round up merchandise, concession and box office purchases to the nearest dollar during the 2024 season with the money from every round up being donated to the American Heart Association.

"We are proud to team up with the American Heart Association during their 100th birthday," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "We are excited to see how much money the great people of Akron can raise this season."

The RubberDucks will also be hosting the American Heart Association Heart Walk on June 15 at Canal Park. The Heart Walk is the American Heart Association's premier event for raising funds to save lives from heart disease and stroke.

"We are excited that the Akron RubberDucks are supporting the American Heart Association through our Life is Why Campaign," said Lisa Wheeler-Cooper, Executive Director of the American Heart Association, Northeast Ohio. "The funds raised will help the Association continue its life-saving mission, including efforts aimed at improving blood pressure in communities across America, and driving research so families can enjoy more of life's precious moments together."

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Friday, April 5 against the Altoona Curve at 7:05 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

