Sea Dogs Partner with Aira to Enhance the Experience for Blind and Low-Vision Fans

March 27, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, has partnered with Aira to enhance the fan experience for blind and low-vision fans. Aira is an app that provides on-demand, remote visual interpretation for the blind and low-vision community to enhance their independence and efficiency.

Aira Visual Interpreter services are now available at Hadlock Field for all home games, enhancing the experience for all blind and low-vision fans (BLV). To access the services and connect with a visual interpreter, fans can now download the Aira Explorer app on a smartphone, free of charge. Their phone's camera will stream a live video to one of Aira's highly skilled visual interpreters. The Aira app is a visual interpreting service that acts as an assistant that can be used by Sea Dogs fans who are BLV to help users navigate their Hadlock Field environments, answer their questions around the ballpark, and experience every detail of the game more fully.

"We strive to make Hadlock Field accessible to all our fans," stated Sea Dogs President and General Manager Geoff Iacuessa. "This partnership with Aira will help us make Hadlock Field even more friendly and accessible to our fans who are blind or have low vision. With the Iris Network located just down the street from us, we always have several residents attending games, this will only help to enhance their experience at the ballpark."

The app is free and available for both iOS and Android. For more information on how to utilize Aira Services at Hadlock Field this season, please visit Aira.io.

Aira has current partnerships with an array of large corporations including Target, Starbucks, and Bank of America amongst many others.

The Portland Sea Dogs open the 2024 season on Friday, April 5th at 6:00 PM against the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies) at Hadlock Field. Tickets are available for all Sea Dogs home games and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling 207-879-9500.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from March 27, 2024

Sea Dogs Partner with Aira to Enhance the Experience for Blind and Low-Vision Fans - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.