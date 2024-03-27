Altoona Curve & Levity Brewing Company Announce Two New Beers Coming to Curve, PA

March 27, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve are excited to announce the addition of two new team-branded beers that will be available at Peoples Natural Gas Field during Curve games this summer, brewed and canned exclusively by Levity Brewing Company.

"We are excited to have a great local partner in Levity Brewing to bring two beers reflective of the in-stadium experience to life," said Curve GM Nate Bowen. "We are looking forward to fans having the opportunity to enjoy them both at the stadium and at Levity's locations in downtown Altoona and in Indiana."

The first beer, "Baseball Skies," is a Kolsch style ale with a hint of key lime and a 5.0% alcohol/volume. It can be described as a bright and refreshing summer beer with a squeeze of lime, the perfect companion for a summer night out at the ballpark in Curve, PA. Its name was inspired by the outstanding summer backdrop that Peoples Natural Gas Field offers for all fans who take in a Curve game.

The second beer, "Play the Song," is a pale ale that has a 7.0% alcohol/volume. Like haze after a fireworks show, this hazy IPA brings juicy citrus, mango, and pineapple flavors from citra and el dorado hops. The can features Curve mascot "Al Tuna" emerging from his position beyond the centerfield wall after the Curve win, where we "Play the Song!"

"We are beyond excited for the opportunity to work with the Altoona Curve on such an exciting project!" said Rob Poust, Pub Ops Manager at Levity Brewing Company. "We truly love being able to contribute to such an awesome community, and we hope everyone can enjoy "Baseball Skies" (a crisp and refreshing Kolsch brewed with copious amounts of Lime!) and "Play the Song" (a hazy IPA, bursting with notes of Citrus, Mango & Pineapple!) while enjoying the excitement of the Altoona Curve!"

Fans can enjoy Baseball Skies and Play the Song beginning on April 9 for the Curve's home opener at Peoples Natural Gas Field against the Harrisburg Senators. Each beer can be purchased in cans at the ballpark this season as well as at Levity Brewing Company's two locations in Altoona and Indiana.

For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

