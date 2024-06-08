Sea Dogs Make Splash with Three Picks in First Round of 2024 QMJHL Draft

June 8, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







MONCTON, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs stole the show Friday night at the Avenir Centre as they left day one of the 2024 QMJHL Draft with three highly rated prospects.

With the fifth overall pick, the Sea Dogs selected six-foot, 191-pound center William Yared from the Lac St-Louis Lions. One of the most complete players in the draft, the Mont-Royal, Quebec native scored at a point-per-game clip with 42 points in 41 games this season in the Quebec U-18 ranks.

Three picks later Saint John, the first team to step on stage for the second time on the night, nabbed Yared's linemate Dylan Rozzi with the eighth overall selection. The five-foot-11 left winger totaled 46 points in 42 games this season, including 17 goals.

Saint John entered the draft with two first round selections, however late in the opening round the team announced a trade with the Rimouski Oceanic to acquire the 19th overall selection in exchange for a first round pick in 2025.

The Sea Dogs used the pick to select highly-touted defenceman Cameron Chartrand. The Saint-Lazare, Quebec native spent the 2023-24 season with the Bishop Kearney Selects 15's in the United States posting 33 points in 61 games. He also suited up for Team Canada at the 2024 Youth Olympics, where Sea Dogs head coach Travis Crickard served as an assistant coach. Chartrand was ranked fifth on the QMJHL Central Scouting list.

The Draft resumes Saturday morning with the Sea Dogs slated to make 10 picks including an early second round pick, 27th overall.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.