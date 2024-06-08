Islanders Acquire Yuzik from Cataractes

June 8, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







Islanders General Manager Jim Hulton announced Saturday morning that the team has acquired 2006-born forward Brett Yuzik from the Shawinigan Cataractes. In exchange, the Islanders will send their sixth-round pick (104th overall) in this year's draft.

Yuzik, a native of Candiac, Quebec, was originally selected by the Cataractes 84th overall in the 2022 QMJHL Entry Draft. Standing at six-foot-four and 178 lbs, the big right-shot forward continues to add to the Islanders' off-season plans to get bigger on the ice.

The right-winger has played in 85 games across two seasons in Shawinigan where he has recorded 7 goals and 13 points. The move will give Yuzik a fresh start as he enters his third year in the league and looks to ignite his game.

