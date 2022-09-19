Sea Dogs Championship Star Devern Hansack to Throw out First Pitch of the Playoffs

September 19, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Devern Hansack, the winning pitcher in the Sea Dogs' 2006 Eastern League Championship clinching game, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch to open the Sea Dogs 2022 playoffs. The Sea Dogs host Game 1 of the Eastern League Northeast Division Series on Tuesday, September 20th at 6:00 PM against the Somerset Patriots (Yankees). This is the Sea Dogs' first playoff appearance since 2014.

Hansack was the 2006 Sea Dogs Pitcher of the Year, in 31 games he produced an 8-7 record with a 3.26 ERA. In the playoffs, he compiled two wins including the championship-deciding game. In Game 5 of the Eastern League Championship Series, he fired eight innings holding the Akron Aeros to three runs on seven hits. He recorded eight strikeouts and did not walk a batter. Immediately following the game, he was called up to the Boston Red Sox. In his second Major League start on October 1, 2006, against the Baltimore Orioles in the last game of the season, Hansack pitched a no-hitter for five innings before the remainder of the game was rained out. In his Major League career, he appeared in nine games for the Red Sox with a 2-2 record and a 3.70 ERA. Hansack was born in Pearl Lagoon, Nicaragua and now resides in Maine.

Playoff tickets can be purchased online at seadogs.com, at the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at Hadlock Field, or by calling 207-879-9500. Playoff tickets are priced the same as regular-season ticket prices. Individual ticket prices are $13.00 for adults and $12.00 for kids and seniors for Box Seats. Reserved seats are $12.00 for adults and $11.00 for kids and seniors.

As the Northeast Division Champs in the second half, the Sea Dogs will take on the Northeast Division first-half Champion Somerset Patriots (Yankees) in the Eastern League Divisional Series (Best of Three). Game one will be at Hadlock Field on Tuesday, September 20th at 6:00 PM. Games two and three will be played in Somerset on September 22nd and 23rd.

The winner of the Northeast Division Series will play the winner of the Southwest Division Series for the Eastern League Championship in a best-of-three series.

Should the Sea Dogs advance, Portland would host Games Two and Three of the Eastern League Championship at Hadlock Field on Tuesday, September 27th, and Wednesday, September 28th at 6:00 PM.

Refunds will be given to any playoff game not played. Friday, October 7th is the last day to return any playoff tickets from games not played for a refund. You Must save your ticket from these games to get a refund. WE CAN NOT ISSUE A REFUND WITHOUT THE TICKET. Online services fees are non-refundable.

Any questions regarding playoff tickets should be directed to the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at 207-879-9500 or tickets@seadogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 19, 2022

Sea Dogs Championship Star Devern Hansack to Throw out First Pitch of the Playoffs - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.