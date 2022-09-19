Limited Tickets Remain for Flying Squirrels' Home Playoff Games this Week

RICHMOND, Va. - The Flying Squirrels head into the Eastern League Playoffs this week to play a best-of-three Southwest Division Series against the Erie SeaWolves. After playing Game 1 on the road on Tuesday, the Flying Squirrels return home to Richmond for Game 2 on Thursday night, and first baseman Frankie Tostado will make an appearance at The Diamond, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Flying Squirrels 2022 postseason run is driven by Richmond Area Honda Dealers. Tickets for all potential home playoff games are available at SquirrelsBaseball.com.

"These playoff runs don't happen a lot and when they do, you have to take advantage of it and also enjoy it," Flying Squirrels CEO Todd "Parney" Parnell said. "We look forward to giving Dennis Pelfrey and our 2022 Flying Squirrels squad a loud and packed home-field advantage. Grab your tickets and join us for this historic game."

Tostado, who has been a fan favorite in Richmond over the last two years, has been injured since July, but he will be at The Diamond on Thursday to join the team for pregame ceremonies and he will be signing autographs for fans from 5:30-6 p.m. The autograph session will take place in the Brewski's 804 Corner Cantina on the first-base concourse.

"Frankie is an amazing person and one of the most popular Squirrels of all time, both inside the clubhouse and with our fans," Parney said. "We wanted him to be a part of this special home playoff night and the Giants were great in letting him leave Arizona, where he is rehabbing his injury, to be with his teammates and Squirrels Nation for this special series against Erie. We are thrilled to have him here."

After winning the first-half division title, the Flying Squirrels will face the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, in the Eastern League Southwest Division Series. The SeaWolves clinched the second-half crown on Sunday. The winner of the best-of-three series will advance to the Eastern League Championship Series to face the Northeast Division champion.

Game 1 of the Southwest Division Series is Tuesday night at UPMC Park in Erie, Pa. Fans can follow the action live with Trey Wilson and Blaine McCormick on Sports Radio 910 The Fan, online at TheFanRichmond.com or on the Audacy app (910 The Fan). Pregame coverage on Tuesday begins at 6:05 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Game 2 will be at The Diamond on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and the ballpark gates will open at 5 p.m. Fireworks will follow the game. The first 1,500 fans will receive a free Flying Squirrels rally towel thanks to Richmond Area Honda Dealers.

If the Flying Squirrels and SeaWolves split the first two games, a decisive Game 3 will be played on Friday night at The Diamond at 6:35 p.m. with fireworks following the game.

Should the Flying Squirrels win the series and advance to the ELCS, Game 1 of the Eastern League Championship Series would be on Sunday night at The Diamond at 6:05 p.m. against the Northeast Division champion, either the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox) or the Somerset Patriots (Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees). Games 2 and 3 of the ELCS will be at the home stadium of the Northeast Division champion.

If either Friday's Game 3 of the Division Series or Sunday's Game 1 of the Championship Series are not played, tickets purchased can be redeemed for a Flying Squirrels home game in 2023.

Tickets and information about Flying Squirrels playoff games are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

