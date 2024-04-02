Sea Dogs Announce 2024 Opening Day Roster

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs, in conjunction with the Boston Red Sox, have announced the preliminary roster for the 2024 Sea Dogs. The roster includes the top 3 Red Sox prospects, five of the top ten, and nine of the top 30 according to MLB.com. The Sea Dogs open the 2024 season on Friday, April 5th against the Hartford Yard Goats at Hadlock Field.

The Red Sox top three prospects, Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, and Kyle Teel, are among the top 40 in all of Minor League Baseball. The Sea Dogs roster also includes 22 returning players from 2023.

For the second consecutive season, Marcelo Mayer enters 2024 ranked as the Red Sox' No. 1 prospect according to both Baseball America and MLB.com while also ranking as the #15 prospect in Minor League Baseball by MLB.com. With a smooth, left-handed swing and a glove to match, Mayer enters 2024 ranked by Baseball America as the best power hitter and the best defensive infielder in the Red Sox farm system. The 2021 first-round pick has made 173 starts at shortstop and one at third base in his professional career. Mayer returns to Hadlock Field after appearing in 43 games with Portland last season. Cumulatively across High-A and Double-A in 2023, Mayer recorded a .236 average (74-314) with 19 doubles, 13 home runs, 54 RBI, and 43 runs scored.

Outfielder Roman Anthony enters 2024 unanimously ranked as the Red Sox No.2 prospect by both Baseball America and MLB.com while also ranking as the #24 prospect in Minor League Baseball by MLB.com. The outfielder made his Double-A debut at 19 years old in 2023 after being promoted for the final 10 games of the season. Across just 10 games with Portland, Anthony notched a .343 average (12-35) with four doubles, one home run, 8 RBI, and three stolen bags. After soaring through three levels in Boston's system in 2023, Anthony was named Red Sox Minor League Offensive Player of the Year. The outfielder enters the season rated as having the best strike-zone discipline in the Red Sox farm system by Baseball America.

The Red Sox first-round pick in the 2023 Draft, Kyle Teel, returns to Hadlock Field after finishing the season with Portland. The catcher enters 2024 ranked as the No. 3 prospect according to both Baseball America and MLB.com as well as the #40 prospect in Minor League Baseball by MLB.com. Teel began 2023 with the FCL Red Sox where he hit his first professional home run in his second game before advancing straight to High-A. After just 14 games with Greenville, Teel joined the Sea Dogs for the final 10 games of the season where he hit .323 (10-31) with two doubles, one home run, 11 RBI, and two stolen bases. After appearing in the inaugural Spring Breakout Game alongside fellow prospects Mayer and Anthony, Teel was named to the Spring Breakout First Team at the catcher position. Teel also enters 2024 ranked as the best defensive catcher in the Red Sox farm system by Baseball America.

Portland's Most Valuable Player in 2023, Nick Yorke (No. 8), returns to Hadlock Field after leading the team in runs (73), hits (118), RBI (61), and doubles (25) last season. His average (.269), RBI (61), hits (118), doubles (25), triples (5), extra-base hits (43), total bases (192), and runs scored (73) ranked within the top ten amongst Eastern League hitters this season. Yorke has ranked as the best hitter for average in Boston's system in 2022 and 2023 and enters 2024 garnering the same title according to Baseball America. The second baseman represented the Red Sox in the Spring Breakout Game while earning a non-roster invite to MLB Spring Training in 2024.

Right-handed pitcher Wikelman Gonzalez headlines the pitching staff coming in ranked as the Red Sox' No. 7 prospect overall and top pitching prospect in the Red Sox organization according to Baseball America. The right-hander was added to the Red Sox 40-man roster in 2023 and has struck out 30.4% of batters faced while averaging 11.63 SO/9.0 IP in his minor league career. In 10 starts with the Sea Dogs in 2023, Gonzalez posted a 3-1 record with a 2.42 ERA across 48.1 IP. Gonzalez was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week (July 17-23) after spearheading a combined no-hitter in his first start at Hadlock Field on July 23rd alongside Brendan Cellucci and Luis Guerrero. The right-hander features a curveball that ranks best in the organization according to Baseball America in 2024.

22 players return to Portland from past seasons: Pitchers Angel Bastardo, Brendan Cellucci, Isaac Coffey, Theo Denlinger, Hunter Dobbins, Wikelman Gonzalez, Robert Kwiatkowski, Wyatt Olds, Cody Scroggins, Christopher Troye, Jacob Webb, and Ryan Zeferjahn along with catchers Matt Donlan and Kyle Teel. Infielders Alex Binelas, Blaze Jordan, Matthew Lugo, Marcelo Mayer, and Nick Yorke return with Roman Anthony, Tyler McDonough, and Phillip Sikes returning in the outfield.

Pitchers Felix Cepeda, Helcris Olivarez, and Zach Penrod join the staff in 2023 with Mickey Gasper completing the trio of catchers. Max Ferguson and Eddinson Paulino join the infield while Nick Decker rounds out the new additions in the outfield.

Breakdown by how acquired: 17 players were drafted by the Red Sox, eight were signed as free agents, three were acquired in trades, and one was taken in the Rule Five Draft.

Pitchers: Angel Bastardo, Brendan Cellucci, Isaac Coffey, Felix Cepeda, Theo Denlinger, Hunter Dobbins, Wikelman Gonzalez, Robert Kwiatkowski, Wyatt Olds, Helcris Olivarez, Zach Penrod, Cody Scroggins, Christopher Troye, Jacob Webb, Ryan Zeferjahn

Catchers: Matthew Donlan, Mickey Gasper, Kyle Teel

Infielders: Alex Binelas, Max Ferguson, Blaze Jordan, Matthew Lugo, Marcelo Mayer, Eddinson Paulino, Nick Yorke

Outfielders: Roman Anthony, Nick Decker, Tyler McDonough, Phillip Sikes

Manager Chad Epperson returns for his third season as Portland's Manager after leading the Sea Dogs to an overall record of 73-63 (.537). Epperson is joined by Pitching Coach Sean Isaac (2nd year, Hitting Coach Chris Hess (2nd year), Development Coach Justin Frometa (2nd year), Coach Mickey Jiang (4th year), Coach Kyle Sasala (1st year), Athletic Trainer Bobby Stachura (2nd year) and Strength Coach Donny Gress(1st year).

The Sea Dogs open the 2024 season on Friday, April 5th against the Hartford Yard Goats at Hadlock Field. Tickets for Sea Dogs' games are available and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at 207-879-9500.

