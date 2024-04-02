Baysox Announce 2024 Broadcast Team

April 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie, M.D. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, have announced their broadcast team for the 2024 season, which begins this Friday in Bowie, Md.

Andre Magaro returns to the organization as Creative Design and Broadcasting Manager. The Enola, Pennsylvania native enters his second season with the Baysox after spending last year as the Baysox's Public Relations and Broadcasting Assistant. Magaro is a graduate of Penn State University, back in December of 2022. Prior to joining Bowie, he broadcasted a variety of Penn State athletic events for the student radio station, Penn State CommRadio, and spent two summers broadcasting collegiate summer baseball in the Northwoods League.

Gareth Kwok enters his first season as Public Relations and Broadcasting Assistant for the Baysox. The San Francisco Bay Area native was most recently the broadcasting and media relations assistant for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. In the offseason, Kwok is the TV play-by-play announcer for the Rip City Remix, the NBA G League affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers, located in Portland, OR. After graduating from the Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University, he became the broadcasting, community & public relations assistant for the Frederick Keys in the MLB Draft League for the 2022 season.

The Baysox are proud to partner with WNAV Annapolis, who will carry the majority of the 138 games home and away on 99.9 FM/1430 AM, or on WNAV.com. Beginning this season, Magaro and Kwok will also host Baysox Weekly, a half-hour long radio show featuring extended highlights and player/coach interviews on Saturday mornings from 10:00-10:30 a.m., beginning on April 6.

Additionally, you can tune into every Baysox game, home and away, online at Baysox.com/Listen. All home games featuring the official Baysox broadcast will also be streamed for viewing on MiLB.TV and the MiLB App.

"WNAV-AM 1430 is ecstatic to partner with the Bowie Baysox for the 2024 season. As the top farm system in all of baseball; the audience will enjoy getting to know the Orioles of the future," Managing Member of WNAV Todd Bartley said. "The addition of Baysox Weekly each Saturday at 10 a.m. will give fans an even more in-depth look at everything going on with the team."

"There is something so special about baseball on the radio," Baysox Marketing Director Adam Pohl said. "We are so pleased to have our games on the air once again in 2024 and to have such a talented tandem calling our games. The rise of the Orioles has come through the minor leagues. Listening to Baysox baseball will give Orioles fans a greater tie to the pipeline of talent that will continue bringing great players to Baltimore."

The Baysox open the 2024 season on Friday, April 5 against the Reading Fightin' Phils, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium. Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

