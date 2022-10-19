Sea Dogs Announce 2023 Schedule

October 19, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, have announced their schedule for the 2023 season. The schedule will feature 69 home games at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs will start the 2023 season at home on Thursday, April 6th against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets). Single-game tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale on Saturday, November 5th.

The Double-A Eastern League schedule consists of 138 games (69 home & 69 away). The Sea Dogs will play nine of the 11 Eastern League opponents in 2023, the most since 2019 when the Sea Dogs faced all 11 opponents. In addition to all the Northeast Division teams (Binghamton, Hartford, New Hampshire, Reading, & Somerset), the Sea Dogs will face four of the six Southwest Division teams in 2023 including Akron, Bowie, Erie, and Richmond. Altoona and Harrisburg are the only two opponents the Sea Dogs will not face this season. Akron (Guardians) makes their first trip to Hadlock Field since 2019 when they visit June 6th-11th. While the Sea Dogs will make their first trip Bowie since 2019 August 1st-6th.

The schedule will largely consist of six-game series beginning on Tuesdays and ending on Sundays, with Mondays serving as an off day. The Sea Dogs will be home on 12 weekends throughout the season, playing 11 six-game series at home and one three-game series to open the season.

The Sea Dogs' season concludes on Sunday, September 17th at home against the Hartford Yard Goats.

Standard game times will continue to be at 6:00 PM for weekday games and Saturdays after June 10th. Saturdays June 10th and before as well as all Sunday games will start at 1:00 PM. Weekday day games are also scheduled for Thursday, April 20th at 12:05 PM, Thursday, May 25th at 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 8th at 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 21st at 12:05 PM, and Thursday, August 10th at 12:05 PM.

The Sea Dogs have five postgame fireworks shows scheduled for the season on May 26th, June 23rd, July 4th, July 21st, and August 11th. Additional promotions for the 2023 season will be announced later. Firework games on June 23rd and July 4th will start at 6:20 PM, all others will start at 6:00 PM.

Individual tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale on Saturday, November 5th at 9:00 AM at Hadlock Field. Phone and online ticket sales will start at 10:00 AM on November 5th. Season tickets are currently available for purchase. Season tickets can be purchased by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500.

Advance ticket prices remain the same as last season. Box seats are $13.00 for adults and $12.00 for kids and seniors. Reserved seats are $12.00 for adults and $11.00 for kids and seniors. While general admission tickets are available for $11.00 for adults and $8.00 for kids and seniors. Seniors are fans 62 and over, and children's prices are for kids 16 and under. Children under two years old do not require a ticket.

The 2023 season will be the Sea Dogs' 30th season in Portland and 21st as an affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from October 19, 2022

Sea Dogs Announce 2023 Schedule - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.