Fisher Cats Welcome New General Manager Michael Neis

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, announced Wednesday that Michael Neis has been named the organization's new General Manager. Neis joins the experienced executive leadership team and will focus on the team's day-to-day business operations.

Neis returns to Manchester, where he began his career in professional sports as an Inside Sales Representative with the Manchester Monarchs of the American Hockey League. He also spent parts of seven seasons with the Oakland Athletics, most recently serving as the Director of Membership and Premium Services.

"I could not be more excited to join the Fisher Cats organization," Neis said. "From my time spent in Manchester, I appreciate how interwoven the team is into the fabric of the city and the entire state of New Hampshire. Stepping into this role is an immense privilege, and I look forward to working alongside a world-class staff, a vibrant and diverse business community, and the dedicated fans who make Fisher Cats baseball possible."

In additional to professional baseball and hockey, Neis has experience in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks and the world of motorsports. He was the Director of Ticket Sales and Service for Michigan International Speedway and most recently the Regional Director of Sales for NASCAR.

"We are excited that Michael is joining the Fisher Cats family as our new General Manager," Team President Mike Ramshaw said. "He has a notable amount of professional sports experience and will be a key addition to our leadership team. Michael stood out as the perfect person to lead our front office staff as we continue to grow and expand our organization. We are looking forward to collaborating on another successful season of Fisher Cats baseball at Delta Dental Stadium."

The Brookfield, Wis., native graduated from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities with a degree in sport management and is completing a master's degree in sport management and analytics from American University. Neis will be moving back to the Granite State with his wife and one-year-old son.

The Fisher Cats are scheduled to play 69 home games at Delta Dental Stadium in 2023, beginning Tuesday, April 11, with a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox affiliate). Full and half season ticket memberships, as well as mini-plans, are available at NHFisherCats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

