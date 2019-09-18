Sea Dogs Announce 2020 Schedule
September 18, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, have announced the team's schedule for the 2020 season. The Sea Dogs will open the 2020 season on the road in Hartford, Connecticut on Thursday, April 9th. The home opener at Hadlock Field is set for Thursday, April 16th at 6:00 PM against the Trenton Thunder (Yankees). Tickets for the 2020 season will go on sale on Saturday, November 2nd at 9:00 AM at the Hadlock Field ticket office.
The 2020 season will be the Sea Dogs 27th season in Portland and 18th as an affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. The Eastern League season consists of 140 games (70 home and 70 away) against 11 opponents.
The schedule features just seven home games in April, the fewest since the teams' inaugural season in 1994. While the prime summer months of June, July, and August all feature 13 home games. The Sea Dogs will end the season with their longest homestand of the year with eight games from August 31st through September 7th.
Standard game times this year will remain the same. April and May weekday games will begin at 6:00 PM, while weekend games will be at 1:00 PM. After June 5th, June, July, and August weekday games will start at 7:00 PM, Saturday's at 6:00 PM, and Sunday's at 1:00 PM. In addition, the Sea Dogs will have two 11:00 AM weekday games on May 13th and June 4th as Education Days and four noon weekday starts on April 22nd, July 22nd, August 6th and August 20th.
The Sea Dogs are home on Memorial Day (May 25th), July 3rd (Independence Day celebration), and Labor Day (September 7th).
Individual tickets for the 2020 season will go on sale at the Hadlock Field ticket office on Saturday, November 2nd at 9:00 AM. Phone & internet orders will begin at 12:00 noon on Saturday, November 2nd. Season Tickets are currently on sale. Ticket prices remain the same with advance tickets ranging in price between $9.00 and $11.00 for adults with child and senior tickets ranging between $6.00 and $10.00.
The 2020 schedule will be filled with many fun and exciting promotions. The schedule will feature five fireworks shows: May 22nd, June 18th, July 3rd, July 24th, and August 22nd. The annual Field of Dreams/ Fan Appreciation Day is set for Sunday, September 6th. A complete promotional schedule will be announced at a later date including bobblehead giveaways, celebrity appearances, theme nights, and more.
A printable 2020 schedule is available at www.seadogs.com. It's time to start planning your nine-inning vacation!
Schedule Breakdown
By Opponent
Opponent Home Away
Akron 3 3
Altoona 3 3
Binghamton 9 10
Bowie 3 3
Erie 3 3
Harrisburg 4 3
Hartford 10 11
New Hampshire 11 12
Reading 11 10
Richmond 3 3
Trenton 10 9
70 70
By Month
Home Away
April 7 13
May 17 13
June 13 14
July 13 15
August 13 15
September 7 0
70 70
By Day
Home Away
Sunday 11 10
Monday 8 6
Tuesday 10 10
Wednesday 10 10
Thursday 9 12
Friday 11 11
Saturday 11 11
70 70
