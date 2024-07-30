Sea Bears Thank David Muenkat as He's Called to Report to the Fraport Skyliners

July 30, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







The Winnipeg Sea Bears will be without David Muenkat for the 2024 playoff run as the guard has been called to re-join the Fraport Skyliners in the top level of German basketball, Basketball Bundesliga. Muenkat helped the team regain its position in the Bundesliga last season (2023-24) after it was relegated to Pro A in 2022-23.

Muenkat, who goes by the nickname Deebo, will rejoin the Skyliners this week in preparation for the 2024-25 season.

"We are very thankful for David Muenkat and appreciate all he has done to help our team this summer. David has been an impact player for us and an excellent team guy. We wish him a great season ahead with the Frankfurt Skyliners in the German Bundesliga. He helped the team earn promotion and now he will help them with the exciting challenges ahead. Our league is designed for situations like this: helping players develop, prepare and make the next steps. Although it's not easy to lose David now, we hope to see David back in a Sea Bears uniform in the future," said Sea Bears head coach and general manager, Mike Taylor.

