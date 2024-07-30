Stingers Survive for 89-86 Win over Sea Bears in Regular Season Finale

After blowing a 21-point lead, the Edmonton Stingers (13-7) held on for an 89-86 win over the Winnipeg Sea Bears (9-11) in the final regular season game of the 2024 CEBL campaign on Monday.

It almost turned into a monumental collapse for the Stingers in front of a sold-out home crowd, but they made sure not to waste a good start. No one's effort was more important in ensuring that outcome than Nick Hornsby who finished with 18 points, six of which came in Target Score Time including the game-winner, to go with six rebounds, five assists and four steals.

The forward was helped by Elijah Miller who finished with a team-high 20 points and Brody Clark who had 17 points on seven-of-nine shooting, seven rebounds and two assists.

Meanwhile, despite a spirited comeback, Winnipeg lost a second consecutive game and fell to 1-9 on the road this season. Leading the rally was Justin Wright-Foreman who finished with a game-high 40 points, two short of the Sea Bears franchise record, to go with six rebounds and three assists.

Scottie Lindsey was the only other Winnipeg player to reach double-digits as he scored 10 points to go with five rebounds, one steal and one block.

The biggest question for the home team entering Monday night was whether the 11 days off between their last game would be a rest well served or result in a rusty start. And it was clear as early as the first quarter that the time off had done the Stingers good as they began the game on a 13-4 run and moments later followed it up with a 10-0 run.

Edmonton's defence sparked much of the hot start as it forced seven turnovers out of Winnipeg for 11 points off those misplays. The Stingers subsequently led 25-17 thanks to their strong play on both ends.

And the lead only grew from there for Edmonton. Leading 32-24 at the 7:41 mark of the second quarter, the Stingers went on a 13-0 run helping them finish the half up 56-37.

Edmonton shot 60 per cent from the field and distance through the first half while holding the Stingers to 38 and 35 per cent shooting. Miller led that charge as he shot an efficient four-of-five from the field through the first two quarters for 14 points.

It only got more difficult for Winnipeg after the break as mid-way through the third quarter starting centre Chad Posthumus was forced to exit the game with a foot injury and he didn't return.

Yet the Sea Bears were able to respond even without their veteran leader thanks to the play of Wright-Foreman. The guard scored eight points in the frame for Winnipeg, helping spark a 9-2 run that cut what was once a 21-point lead down to 12, trailing 70-58 after three.

That was only the start of the scoring explosion for Wright-Foreman as he caught fire in the fourth quarter.

Last year's MVP runner-up scored 18 points in the final frame, hitting five triples - none of which were more important than the last one which gave Winnipeg an 84-83 lead in Target Score Time, it's first since it was 2-0 within the first minute of the ball game.

Despite being on the verge of crumbling, the Stingers remained poised and took care of business the same way they had built their lead up to that point. Attack the rim and forcing mistakes with ball pressure.

The remaining six points Edmonton scored all came at the basket, including Hornsby's game-winning put-back. Edmonton finished the game with 50 paint points (plus-26) on 50 per cent shooting from inside the arc.

Part of that game-saving run was also Trey McGowens intercepting a pass and flying the other way for a transition layup. It was the final of 25 turnovers (plus-24) the Stingers forced for 23 points.

With the regular season wrapped up the next time both squads return to action will be for the postseason.

The Sea Bears will visit the Calgary Surge on Friday for the West Play-In, the winner of which will then head to Edmonton and take on the Stingers for the West Semifinal on Sunday.

