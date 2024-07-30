2024 CEBL Playoffs Set to Begin Friday

The 2024 Canadian Elite Basketball League's (CEBL) sixth season is gearing up for the playoffs as this year's single elimination format begins Friday, August 2 with a Play-In round doubleheader at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET.

The Eastern Conference Playoffs, presented by LOTTO MAX, and the Western Conference Playoffs, presented by Prairie Toyota Dealers, features four rounds beginning with the Play-Ins leading to the Conference Semifinals, Conference Finals and CEBL Championship Final.

The Eastern Conference Play-In game sees the Ottawa BlackJacks traveling to Scarborough to take on the reigning CEBL champion Shooting Stars at 7 p.m. ET at Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. Immediately following that game, the Western Conference Play-In will tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. MT) at WinSport Event Centre in Calgary when the Surge host the Winnipeg Sea Bears.

The Niagara River Lions and the two-time CEBL champion Edmonton Stingers will host their respective Conference Semifinal games Sunday, August 4 against the winners of the Play-In games. Semifinal winners will advance to the 2024 Championship Weekend (CW24) where the Vancouver Bandits and Montreal Alliance (host team) await their opponents for the Conference Finals.

The four-team CW24, hosted this year at Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec, features a Conference Finals doubleheader Friday, August 9, and the CEBL Championship Final on Sunday, August 11. Other CW24 events include the 2024 CEBL Awards, the Commissioner's Brunch, and a Fan Festival with a coaches clinic, youth 3x3 tournament and celebrity game.

The Championship Final halftime will be performed by multi-platinum and award-winning recording artist Fefe Dobson, while Montréal-based award-winning rapper, FouKi, and Laval-based award-winning French rapper, Shreez, will perform at the Conference Finals. Tickets to the games and other CW24 events are available via this link.

For full details on the CEBL's playoff format, please visit: https://www.cebl.ca/playoffs

All 2024 CEBL playoff games will be televised live on TSN in Canada and NLSE in the United States, and available to stream on CEBL+ Powered By BetVictor, TSN+ and Courtside 1891 for subscribers outside North America. All CW24 games in Montreal will also be televised on RDS.

Ticket information for all CEBL games, including single-game tickets for 2024, can be found by visiting cebl.ca/tickets. Ticket and event information for 2024 Championship Weekend in Montreal (August 9-11) is available at cebl.ca/cw24.

