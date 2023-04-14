Scrappers Release 2023 Promotional Schedule

Niles, Ohio - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are proud to announce a jam-packed promotional schedule for the 25th season at Eastwood Field, presented by Foxconn. 2023 season highlights include nine post-game fireworks shows, four giveaways, nine specialty jersey nights and five Buck Nights. The giveaways include: three bobbleheads, all former Scrappers - Steven Kwan on June 17 (Toyota of Warren & 21 WFMJ), Oscar Gonzalez on July 22 (Iron Eagle Recycling & 21 WFMJ), and Guardians' top prospect Daniel Espino (Impression Media & 21 WFMJ) on August 5. The other giveaway night is a Youth Jersey on June 3 (Armstrong).

The Scrappers Specialty Jersey Series is presented by Foxconn and includes the following five jersey nights with auction proceeds to local charities:

Jersey #1 - June 2 - Cancer Awareness Night with jersey proceeds to Mercy Health Foundation

Jersey #2 - June 17 - Autism Awareness Night with jersey proceeds to the Rich Center for Autism

Jersey #3 - July 21 - Developmental DisABILITIES Awareness Night with jersey proceeds to Fairhaven Foundation - Trumbull County, Mahoning County Board and Columbiana County Board of DD

Jersey #4 - August 4 - Pet Night Jersey with proceeds to Animal Welfare League. There will be a special ticket package available to get your dog's photo included on the Scrappers jersey. It's also Bark at the Park Night presented by Kent State University Trumbull Vet Tech.

Jersey #5 - August 18 - Voltage Valley jersey with proceeds to the Regional Chamber Foundation

The Food Specialty Jersey Series includes Scrappers fan favorite "Peppers in Oil" night when the Scrappers change their name for one night only to Peppers in Oil on July 31 presented by the Italian Food Trail (Trumbull Tourism) with proceeds to the United Way of Trumbull County. The second food specialty jersey will be worn on August 15 when the Scrappers become the "Mahoning Valley Cookie Tables" presented by Trumbull Tourism with proceeds to Cadence Care Network. The game will feature a Wedding Expo with cookie samples and displays from wedding vendors. Brides have a chance to win great wedding day prizes, plus much more!

A ninth jersey and designs will be revealed soon. Additional promotional highlights include a Sportscard Show (Youngstown Sportscards) on July 23, Bobblemania (Impression Media), a collection of the area's largest bobblehead dealers on August 6 and Toyohio at the Ballpark (Time Capsule Toys), a new and vintage toy show on August 20. There will be Princess and Superheroes Night (Castle on a Cloud) on June 16 and Christmas in July with appearances by the Kringles and Clauses on July 23. A full promotional schedule can be found at mvscrappers.com.

The Scrappers weekly promotions for the 2023 season include:

Tuesdays are Senior Discount Tuesdays. All our 55 + fans will receive half off Upper Box tickets (Shepherd of the Valley). Tickets must be purchased at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. Tuesdays are also $2 Pizza Slice Night (Pizza Joe's) at the main concession stands throughout the game.

Wednesdays are Military Appreciation Nights (Huntington & 33 WYTV). Show a Military ID at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field for two free upper box seat game tickets. It's also Wendy's® Wednesday. Fans can receive buy one get one free upper box seat tickets with a Wendy's receipt or by showing the Wendy's app at the Chevy All Stars Box Office.

Thursday Buck Nights (Quaker Steak & Lube) are back! Fans can enjoy $1 General Admission tickets, hot dogs and drinks at five Buck Nights this season.

Each Friday home game there will be a fantastic fireworks show! Fireworks will also follow the game on Opening Night, June 1st and July 4. Fireworks are presented by media partner 21 WFMJ & WBCB, Trumbull Regional Medical Center, Meijer, Novelis, Hot Dog Wally, Farmers National Bank, Flynn's Tire and Ohio Lottery. Fridays are also Wine Down Weekends (Webb Winery) with wine specials at the ballpark.

Every Sunday Matters (Foxconn & 21 WFMJ) at Eastwood Field. Bring a donation of non-perishable food items or a new children's book for a free General Admission ticket. It's also the Ohio Lottery Second Chance Sunday Promotion - buy one get one free tickets with any non-winning Ohio Lottery instant ticket.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets are available online at www.mvscrappers.com, by calling 330-505-0000 or at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field. Single game ticket prices start at $9. Get your tickets in advance as ticket prices increase $1 on the day of the game.

To stay up to date with the Scrappers in the offseason or for more information on 2023 ticket packages, visit www.mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters.

