Keys Announce 2023 Promotional Schedule

FREDERICK, MD- The Frederick Keys are excited to announce our promotional schedule for the 2023 MLB Draft League season! With a variety of giveaways, celebrity appearances, fireworks show, and more throughout the season, fans will be provided with plenty of fun to accompany the action on the field all summer at Nymeo Field.

Keys games will play host to a variety of special guests throughout the 2023 season. The Keys are excited to welcome back members of the 1990 Carolina League championship team on July 8. Outer Banks Night, with Charles Esten of the hit Netflix series on July 28, and Wrestling Night featuring WWE Hall of Famer and current All Elite Wrestling star Billy Gunn on August 4, headline our celebrity appearances at Keys games throughout the summer.

The Keys will wear three specialty jerseys throughout the season, all of which will be auctioned off to benefit great causes. Fans of the iconic film series are encouraged to join us for Star Wars Night on June 17, when the Keys will wear Mandalorian themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off to benefit Sophie and Madigan's Playground. The Keys will also wear special jerseys for Cancer Awareness Night, with an auction to benefit American Cancer Society on August 5. The final jersey auction will take place on September 1 for the annual Art at the Park event, with an auction to benefit Frederick Arts Council. Fans will also be able to bid on autographed baseballs designed by Keys coaches and players.

Two of the world's greatest inventions, baseball and water parks, will combine on July 20 for Super Splash Day, which will feature an oversized Slip N' Slide and the Big Kahuna Slide.

The fan favorite Candy Drop will also make a return on August 6, where a helicopter will drop candy onto the outfield after the game.

Keys games will also feature 15 Firework shows throughout the summer, with shows after every Friday and Saturday Keys home games. This includes seven Super Shows after Saturday games. The Keys will also feature our biggest show of the year, the Fireworks Extravaganza on July 3, in celebration of Independence Day.

Every Sunday will again be Sunday Funday, presented by Goodwill Monocacy Valley. Families are welcomed to have a game of catch on the field during the first half hour after gates open. Fans will also have an opportunity to meet Keys players and coaches on June 4 and August 6.

Single Game tickets will go on sale both online and at the box office on Monday, April 17 at 11 am.

To view our full promotional schedule, fans can head to the Keys website. We are anticipating making additional promotional announcements in the future. Please note, that all Keys promotions are subject to change at any time throughout the 2023 season.

Fans can buy/renew ticket plans as well as book group outings for the 2023 season by calling 301-815-9900.

Full Schedule

June:

June 3: Opening Night, Report Card Program presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union, Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Floor and Décor, Firework Super Show

June 4: Sunday Funday presented by Goodwill Monocacy Valley, Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Floor and Decor, Meet the Team, Report Card Program presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union

June 6: Bark in The Park presented by Dogtopia, Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Floor and Decor

June 8: Senior Day

June 16: Family Fitness Weekend presented by Premiere Dental Arts, Fireworks presented by Premiere Dental Arts,

June 17: Star Wars Night with Jersey Auction for Sophie and Madigan's Playground, Fireworks Super Show, Family Fitness Weekend presented by Premiere Dental Arts

June 18: Sunday Funday presented by Goodwill Monocacy Valley, Father's Day, Knock Tobacco Out of the Park Day presented by Frederick County Health Department, Family Fitness Weekend presented by Premiere Dental Arts

June 28: Night Out at the Keys presented by The Frederick Center

June 30: Keyote's Birthday, Fireworks presented by Frederick Lifestyle Magazine

July:

July 1: Mystery Giveaway, Firework Super Show

July 2: Sunday Funday presented by Goodwill Monocacy Valley

July 3: Independence Day, Firework Extravaganza

July 7: Keys Throwback Shirsey Giveaway and Fireworks presented by Nymeo Federal Credit Union

July 8: 1990 Carolina League Championship Team Alumni Appearance, Scout Night, 90s Night, Firework Super Show presented by Wegmans

July 9: Sunday Funday presented by Goodwill Monocacy Valley, Summer Reading presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union

July 18: Intern Takeover

July 20: Super Splash Day

July 27: Intern Takeover

July 28: Outer Banks Night with Charles Esten appearance, Christmas in July, Fireworks

August:

August 4: Wrestling Night with Billy Gunn Appearance, Fireworks presented by Goodwill Monocacy Valley Monocacy Valley

August 5: Cancer Awareness Night with Jersey Auction benefitting American Cancer Society, American Cancer Society Pack the Park, Fireworks Super Show presented by Community Radiology Associates

August 6: Sunday Funday presented by Goodwill Monocacy Valley, Meet the Team, Candy Drop

August 11: Emergency Preparedness Night and Fireworks presented by Frederick County Division of Emergency Management and Frederick County Volunteer Fire and Rescue

August 12: Ben McDonald Bobblehead Giveaway and Fireworks Super Show presented by Flying Dog

August 13: Sunday Funday presented by Goodwill Monocacy Valley, Summer Reading presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union

September:

September 1: Art in the Park with Jersey Auction benefitting Frederick Arts Council, Frederick Arts Council Pack the Park, Fireworks

September 2: Sunday Funday presented by Goodwill Monocacy Valley, Guns vs Hoses Softball Game, Fan Appreciation Day

