Scrappers Initial Roster Announced for 2022 Season

NILES, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers, in conjunction with Major League Baseball and Prep Baseball Report, are excited to announce the initial player roster for the second season in the MLB Draft League. The initial player roster is as follows:

The MLB Draft League features six founding members (Frederick Keys, Mahoning Valley Scrappers, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears, and Williamsport Crosscutters) and provides an unparalleled fan and development experience that features former Major Leaguers and professional players as managers and coaches. To view the 2022 MLB Draft League schedule, visit mlbdraftleague.com; each team's schedule also is accessible via its website.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are set to open the 2022 season at Eastwood Field on Thursday, June 2 against the West Virginia Black Bears. Opening Night will also feature fan favorites post-game fireworks and Buck Night. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are on sale now.

To stay up to date with the Scrappers in the off-season or for more information, visit mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000.

Name B/T Ht. Wt. DOB College/HS Birthplace

Sam Beck R/R 6'4 215 11/17/98 University of San Francisco Warren, New Jersey

Kris Bow R/R 6'4 225 11/26/00 Southern Nevada Las Vegas, Nevada

Michael Brewer R/R 6'2 195 12/29/98 ASA Miami (FL) Fort Wayne, Indiana

Devin Crawford R/R 6'3 245 1/14/99 Oklahoma Baptist Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Kohl Drake L/L 6'5 220 7/17/00 Walters State (TN) Sachse, Texas

Frank Elissalt S/R 6'2 220 3/25/02 Florida Southwestern / Nova Southeastern Miami, Florida

Colin Fields R/R 6'0 195 3/18/00 Valparaiso University (IN) Libertyville, Illinois

Karter Fitzpatrick R/R 6'5 230 6/10/01 Wayne State (MI) Monroe, Michigan

Xavier Fosbenner R/R 6'1 185 3/13/02 Walters State (TN) El Dorado Hills, California

Sean Goodwin R/R 6'6 240 9/14/00 Bossier Parish CC/ Florida Atlantic Niceville, Florida

Ricky Mineo R/R 6'5 225 8/22/00 Slippery Rock Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania

Hayden Minton L/R 6'5 225 3/14/01 Johnson County CC (KS) / Missouri State Collinsville, Missouri

Cole Paplham R/R 6'5 215 3/19/00 New Orleans (LA) Denmark, Wisconsin

Davis Pratt R/R 6'2 200 5/16/00 Temple (TX) / Purdue (IN) Albuquerque, New Mexico

Maddex Richardson R/R 6'3 225 4/20/99 Gwinnett College (GA) Owensboro, Kentucky

Jon Snyder R/R 6'5 195 8/02/98 Youngstown State Springboro, Ohio

Ben Thompson R/R 6'0 215 1/17/02 John A. Logan (IL) / Florida International (FL) South Bend, Indiana

Catchers (2)

Name B/T Ht. Wt. DOB College/HS Birthplace

Jared Rhodes R/R 6'0 190 6/07/99 San Jacinto North / UIW El Dorado, Arkansas

Michael Turner L/R 6'2 170 5/29/02 Arkansas Warren, OH

Infielders (7)

Name B/T Ht. Wt. DOB College/HS Birthplace

Reed Chumley R/R 6'2 200 6/17/01 Houston Baptist (TX) Cypress, Texas

Zach Dezenzo R/R 6'4 220 5/11/00 Ohio State Alliance, Ohio

Max Holy R/R 6'2 190 7/11/02 Iowa Central CC Clinton, Iowa

Jalen Jones R/R 5'11 180 11/01/00 Eastern Kentucky McDonough, Georgia

Brian Kalmer L/R 6'2 215 8/17/00 Wabash Valley (IL) Chandler, Arizona

Cole McCallum R/R 6'4 230 4/24/02 Walters State (TN) Medina, Tennessee

Zach Storbakken R/R 6'1 195 12/12/01 Madison College (WI) Sussex, Wisconsin

Outfielders (3)

Name B'T Ht. Wt. DOB College/HS Birthplace

Buck Anderson S/R 5'7 160 3/11/99 Saint Leo (FL) Torrance, California

Xavier Carter L/L 6'4 210 6/26/00 San Diego State Sacramento, California

Bobby Sparling R/R 6'2 220 1/29/00 Saint Leo (FL) Palm Coast, Florida

Staff

Homer Bush, Manager Ron Mahay, Pitching Coach

Vic Buttler, Hitting Coach Craig Antush, Asst. Pitching Coach

