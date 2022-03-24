Scrappers Initial Roster Announced for 2022 Season
March 24, 2022 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release
NILES, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers, in conjunction with Major League Baseball and Prep Baseball Report, are excited to announce the initial player roster for the second season in the MLB Draft League. The initial player roster is as follows:
The MLB Draft League features six founding members (Frederick Keys, Mahoning Valley Scrappers, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears, and Williamsport Crosscutters) and provides an unparalleled fan and development experience that features former Major Leaguers and professional players as managers and coaches. To view the 2022 MLB Draft League schedule, visit mlbdraftleague.com; each team's schedule also is accessible via its website.
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are set to open the 2022 season at Eastwood Field on Thursday, June 2 against the West Virginia Black Bears. Opening Night will also feature fan favorites post-game fireworks and Buck Night. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are on sale now.
To stay up to date with the Scrappers in the off-season or for more information, visit mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000.
Name B/T Ht. Wt. DOB College/HS Birthplace
Sam Beck R/R 6'4 215 11/17/98 University of San Francisco Warren, New Jersey
Kris Bow R/R 6'4 225 11/26/00 Southern Nevada Las Vegas, Nevada
Michael Brewer R/R 6'2 195 12/29/98 ASA Miami (FL) Fort Wayne, Indiana
Devin Crawford R/R 6'3 245 1/14/99 Oklahoma Baptist Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Kohl Drake L/L 6'5 220 7/17/00 Walters State (TN) Sachse, Texas
Frank Elissalt S/R 6'2 220 3/25/02 Florida Southwestern / Nova Southeastern Miami, Florida
Colin Fields R/R 6'0 195 3/18/00 Valparaiso University (IN) Libertyville, Illinois
Karter Fitzpatrick R/R 6'5 230 6/10/01 Wayne State (MI) Monroe, Michigan
Xavier Fosbenner R/R 6'1 185 3/13/02 Walters State (TN) El Dorado Hills, California
Sean Goodwin R/R 6'6 240 9/14/00 Bossier Parish CC/ Florida Atlantic Niceville, Florida
Ricky Mineo R/R 6'5 225 8/22/00 Slippery Rock Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania
Hayden Minton L/R 6'5 225 3/14/01 Johnson County CC (KS) / Missouri State Collinsville, Missouri
Cole Paplham R/R 6'5 215 3/19/00 New Orleans (LA) Denmark, Wisconsin
Davis Pratt R/R 6'2 200 5/16/00 Temple (TX) / Purdue (IN) Albuquerque, New Mexico
Maddex Richardson R/R 6'3 225 4/20/99 Gwinnett College (GA) Owensboro, Kentucky
Jon Snyder R/R 6'5 195 8/02/98 Youngstown State Springboro, Ohio
Ben Thompson R/R 6'0 215 1/17/02 John A. Logan (IL) / Florida International (FL) South Bend, Indiana
Catchers (2)
Name B/T Ht. Wt. DOB College/HS Birthplace
Jared Rhodes R/R 6'0 190 6/07/99 San Jacinto North / UIW El Dorado, Arkansas
Michael Turner L/R 6'2 170 5/29/02 Arkansas Warren, OH
Infielders (7)
Name B/T Ht. Wt. DOB College/HS Birthplace
Reed Chumley R/R 6'2 200 6/17/01 Houston Baptist (TX) Cypress, Texas
Zach Dezenzo R/R 6'4 220 5/11/00 Ohio State Alliance, Ohio
Max Holy R/R 6'2 190 7/11/02 Iowa Central CC Clinton, Iowa
Jalen Jones R/R 5'11 180 11/01/00 Eastern Kentucky McDonough, Georgia
Brian Kalmer L/R 6'2 215 8/17/00 Wabash Valley (IL) Chandler, Arizona
Cole McCallum R/R 6'4 230 4/24/02 Walters State (TN) Medina, Tennessee
Zach Storbakken R/R 6'1 195 12/12/01 Madison College (WI) Sussex, Wisconsin
Outfielders (3)
Name B'T Ht. Wt. DOB College/HS Birthplace
Buck Anderson S/R 5'7 160 3/11/99 Saint Leo (FL) Torrance, California
Xavier Carter L/L 6'4 210 6/26/00 San Diego State Sacramento, California
Bobby Sparling R/R 6'2 220 1/29/00 Saint Leo (FL) Palm Coast, Florida
Staff
Homer Bush, Manager Ron Mahay, Pitching Coach
Vic Buttler, Hitting Coach Craig Antush, Asst. Pitching Coach
