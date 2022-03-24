Keys Announce 2022 MLB Draft League Initial Roster

Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys are excited to announce the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft League initial roster. The Keys 2022 roster will feature five returning players from the inaugural 2021 MLB Draft League season and 29 players from across the NCAA Division I, Division II, Junior College, and High School levels.

The 2022 roster is available below and on the Keys website. The Keys 2022 home season begins on Thursday, June 2 at 7:00 pm against the Trenton Thunder. Season ticket plans and group tickets are now available for the 2022 season. For more information, please call 301-815-9900 or visit us online at www.frederickkeys.com.

Returning Keys

The 2022 roster will feature five returning players from the 2021 season. These players include first baseman/outfielder Anthony Herron Jr., shortstop Jorel Ortega, third basemen Jake Plastiak, pitcher Jonathan Pintaro, and second basemen/shortstop Alex Ulloa.

Herron Jr. has had a strong start to his junior season at the University of New Orleans-Louisiana where he is batting .274 with 20 hits and 19 RBIs. Last season with the Keys, he led the team in walks (21) and was third in runs (15).

Ortega is one of the top hitters this season for the University of Tennessee, currently ranked seventh in Baseball America's NCAA's Top 25 rankings. The 21-year-old shortstop is hitting .344 for the Volunteers, with 22 hits and 16 RBIs. As a Key in 2021, he hit .326, with 14 hits and 14 RBIs.

Plastiak led the Keys in 2021 in home runs (9), RBIs (25), and total bases (49), and was second in runs (20) and third in hits (20). He is currently playing college baseball at the University of Kentucky, where he has a .318 Batting Average, 6 home runs, and 24 RBIs.

Right-handed pitcher Pintaro is 5-2 with a 3.57 ERA this season at Shorter University, a Division II school in Georgia. In 2021 for the Keys, he pitched 14.1 innings and a WHIP of 1.43.

Rounding out the returning players is Ulloa, who was drafted by the Houston Astros in the fourth round of last year's MLB Draft but opted to return to school. He is currently playing at Yavapai Community College in Arizona and has committed to play college baseball next spring at the University of Florida. At just 18 years old last season, he played in 11 games for the Keys getting six hits and eight RBIs.

Welcome to Frederick!

In addition to the five returning players, the Keys 2022 roster will feature 28 new players to the team from across the college and high school baseball landscape.

Among the fresh faces is Jeffrey Wilson, who played last season for the West Virginia Black Bears. Wilson made 11 appearances for the Black Bears, finishing the season with 11 strikeouts and a 1.33 WHIP. He currently plays Junior College baseball at Pensacola State and has committed to playing college baseball at Troy in 2023.

In addition to Ulloa and Wilson, the 2022 roster also features five additional players currently playing Junior College that have already committed to play NCAA Division I and II baseball in 2023: shortstop/second baseman Harold Coll (Arkansas-ranked sixth in Baseball America's NCAA Top 25), outfielder Mason Lytle (Oregon-second in the PAC-12 Conference), and pitchers Matt Poston (North Carolina-ranked fourteenth in Baseball America's NCAA Top 25), Zach St. Pierre (South Arkansas), and Nathan Williams (Mississippi St.-2021 National Champions).

Returning Home

The roster also features four players with local ties: pitchers Dominic Freeberger, Luke Pryor, Jacob Marcus, and Allan Saathoff.

Pryor is from Wolfsville, Maryland, and is a junior at Mount St. Mary's University. At Middletown High School, Pryor helped the side win two Regional titles in three years and was a member of the 2017 2A State title team.

Freeberger is from Baltimore, Maryland, and is a senior at the University of North Carolina-Asheville. He is both a utility player and pitcher. Being a dual-threat, he is hitting .338 with 24 hits and 13 RBIs for the Bulldogs while also helping out as a starter and in relief, earning a 1-1 record with 1 save.

Marcus is from Malvern, Pennsylvania, and is a redshirt junior at the University of Richmond. At Contesoga High School, Marcus was a Rawlings 2017 Preseason All-American Underclassmen Honorable Mention.

Saathoff is from Ridgely, Maryland, and is a senior at Erskine College in South Carolina. He played Junior College baseball at Chesapeake College.

2022 Frederick Keys MLB Draft League Roster

Position Players (Position, College): David Castillo (C, Chipola), Harold Coll (SS/3B, San Jacinto North/Arkansas), Daniel Figueroa (CF, Indian Hills), Dominic Freeberger (UTIL, UNC Asheville)*, Carlos Guzman (C/1B, Northwest Fl. State), Anthony Herron Jr. (1B/OF, University of New Orleans La.), Dylan Hoy (SS, Marist), Mason Lytle (OF, San Jacinto North /Oregon), Jorel Ortega (SS/Tennessee), Hunter May (C/UTIL, Alabama St.), Jake Plastiak (3B/Kentucky), Logan Sanders (CF/St. Petersburg CC), and Alex Ulloa (2B/SS, Yavapaiz CC/Florida)

Pitchers (Pitching Arm, College): Dalton Fowler (LHP, Memphis), Dominic Freeberger (RHP, UNC Asheville)*, Connor Godwin (RHP, College of Central Florida), Tanner Loyd (RHP, Chattanooga St.), Jacob Marcus (RHP, Richmond), Joe Metcalf (RHP, Los Angeles Pierce CC) Cannon Pickell (RHP, Pitt CC), Jonathan Pintaro (RHP, Shorter), Matt Poston (RHP, Flo-Dar Tech College /North Carolina), Luke Pryor (RHP, Mount St. Mary's), Cobe Reeves (LHP, Coastal Bend College), Allan Saathoff (RHP, Erskine College), Nelson Smith (RHP/Dyersburg St.), Zach St. Pierre (RHP, Bossier Parish CC / Southern Arkansas), Zak Szabo (RHP, Sinclair HS Ontario/Troy), Nathan Williams (RHP, Flo-Dar Tech/Mississippi St.), and Jeffrey Wilson (RHP, Pensacola St./Troy)

Key

*-Position Player and Pitcher

