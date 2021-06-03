Scrappers Homestand June 5-6 Preview

2021 HOMESTAND #2 JUNE 5-6

Vs. State College Spikes

Saturday, June 5 vs. State College Spikes @ 7:05 pm

It's RE-Opening Day at Eastwood Field! The first 500 kids 12 & under through the gates will receive a Scrappers Youth Jersey courtesy of Armstrong. Be sure to stick around after the game for a fantastic fireworks show presented by Yuengling, 21 WFMJ, WBCB, Mix 98.9.

Sunday, June 6 vs. State College Spikes @ 4:05 PM

Every Sunday Matters! Bring a donation of a non-perishable food item for the Second Harvest Food Bank or new children's books and receive a FREE General Admission ticket to the game. We will also be Rollin' Thru the Decades for 70's Night! Stick around after the game for Kids Run the Bases!

The Scrappers 2021 season is presented by Lordstown Motors. Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000.

