Scott Wray, Rush to Raffle Prize Pack for Child in Need

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today the start of a fundraising raffle in conjunction with 2010 CHL Champion Scott Wray, the longest tenured Captain in team history.

Wray's collaboration with the Rush surround 13 year-old Noah Dugas, a hockey teammate of Wray's son, Masen, in North Bay, Ontario. Noah is currently recovering from an inoperable blood clot in his brain that he suffered earlier this summer. He was recently woken from a medically induced coma, but has little-to-no movement in his arms and legs.

"I can't thank the Rush organization enough for helping me support such an amazing person," Wray said of the fundraising raffle. "It's terrible that anything like this could happen to any person, but as a father, it hits even harder that it could happen to a child. Noah is such a special kid and comes from an unbelievable family. It's been amazing to see the hockey community stand by his side as he battles to recover from this tragic turn of events. This is just a small piece of trying to do my part to help. Rush Nation, you've always been family to me, and I can't thank you enough for assisting me in helping Noah and his family with this raffle."

Throughout the course of Noah's battle, the greater hockey community has rallied around him as he embarks on his recovery. This has included social media wishes from National Hockey League players and teams alike.

"If you wear the Rush sweater for one game or one hundred games, you're always a member of our family. We're proud to support members of the Rush family that need it, especially one of our franchise's legends currently helping a child in need," Spire Hockey President Todd Mackin said. "Noah has showcased tremendous courage at such a young age fighting the battle he's fought. He's the true embodiment of the strength and fortitude required to be a hockey player, and it's great that the hockey community has recognized this. In my year and a half with the Rush, I've seen firsthand the tremendous generosity Rush fans have for people in need. We need it now more than ever for Noah. We wish him a speedy recovery, and look forward to helping out his cause the very best we can."

The prize pack being raffled includes a signed specialty jersey, in addition to a Zoom Call with the former Rush Captain himself. The jersey was originally made for an epilepsy awareness initiative surrounding his son Owen's diagnosis with the condition. Throughout the course of the raffle, the Rush organization will be releasing additional merchandise, novelty, and signed items that will be included in the prize pack the winner receives. The raffle starts today, October 19th, and ends next Friday, October 30th at 5:00pm MDT. Fans can purchase raffle tickets through the DASH Auction App. Raffle tickets are 1 for $10, 3 for $25, or 5 for $40. All proceeds raised through the raffle will be donated to Noah's family to help with ongoing medical expenses accumulated during Noah's continued recovery.

A native of Ottawa, Ontario, Wray is currently an Assistant Coach with the OHL's North Bay Battalion, a role he's held since the 2017-18 season. He wore a Rush sweater from 2009-2014, ending a 15-year professional career in which he played in 938 games with 755 points. With the Rush, Wray played in 314 games, second-most in franchise history, and earned 106 goals, 130 assists, and 236 points. Among his notable accomplishments with the Rush, Wray provided the championship-winning goal against the Allen Americans in double overtime of Game 6 to secure the 2010 CHL Championship. Additionally, he was the team's first-ever 30-goal scorer (31 in 2009-10), is still the team's only 100-goal scorer and longest-tenured Captain (2010-2014), and became the first player to have his jersey number retired, with #17 raised in the rafters on April 4, 2015.

