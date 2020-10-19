IceMen Bring Back Luke Shiplo & Craig Martin

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Monday that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Luke Shiplo and forward Craig Martin for the 2020-2021 season.

Martin, 25, returns to the Icemen after collecting 23 points (8g, 15a) during his rookie season split between Jacksonville and the Adirondack Thunder during the 2019-20 year. The 6-1, 182-pound forward totaled 75 points (27g, 48a) in 134 games during his four collegiate seasons at Quinnipiac University from 2015-2019. The Trail, BC resident Martin was acquired by the Icemen from Adirondack on November 26, 2019.

Shiplo, 25, returns to the Icemen after logging 26 points (4g, 22a) during his rookie campaign split between the Icemen and the Wichita Thunder last season. Shiplo was acquired by Jacksonville from Wichita on December 9 of last year. The 5-10, 174-pound blueliner totaled 29 points (13g, 16a) in 113 games during his four-year career at Quinnipiac University from 2015-2019.

Both Martin and Shiplo were teammates together at Quinnipiac from 2015-2019, winning an ECAC title in 2016.

Martin and Shiplo join Jacob Cederholm, Ryan McKernan and Jarod Hilderman, Dalton Thrower, Wacey Rabbit, Brendan Warren, Abbot Girduckis, Adam Dauda, Ian McKinnon, Nathan Perkovich and Cameron Critchlow as players to have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2020-21 season.

