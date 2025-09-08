Scott Stifles Stormers as Revs Secure Series Win

September 8, 2025

(York, Pa.): Braden Scott tossed a gem in his first home start as the York Revolution completed another series victory, outdueling the Lancaster Stormers, 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at WellSpan Park.

Scott (1-0) kept Lancaster hitters off balance all afternoon and filled the strike zone, allowing just one run on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts in an efficient 6.2 innings. The lefty opened the day by retiring his first 10 batters, allowing the Revs to take the lead with the game's first run in the fourth.

After coming up empty on opportunities in each of the first three innings, a two-out rally materialized in the fourth as Caleb McNeely ripped a single to left and took second on an errant pickoff attempt. That set up Jeremy Arocho who lined an RBI single to center, spotting York a 1-0 lead. A pair of walks loaded the bases but reliever Keylan Killgore replaced starter Luke McCollough and escaped further damage with an inning-ending pop out.

Scott carried the 1-0 shutout lead with two outs in the sixth but Nick Ward connected on his only mistake for a game-tying solo homer to right, knotting things at 1-1.

The Revs immediately went to work on an answer. York took advantage of a break as McNeely reached on a one-out double to deep center that Nick Lucky lost sight of in the sunlight. After advancing to third on a ground out, McNeely scored as Frankie Tostado poked an RBI single back through the middle, pushing the Revs back ahead, 2-1.

Scott recorded the first two outs of the seventh and struck out Mason Martin for the third time on the day before Lucky kept the inning alive with a jam shot single to right. Josh Mollerus took over out of the bullpen and retired pinch hitter Kevin Watson Jr on a fly out to center to finish the inning.

Mollerus retired the first two batters in the eighth and lefty Jimmy Burnette set down Melvin Mercedes to combine on the 1-2-3 frame.

Brendan Cellucci rebounded after allowing his first runs with York in a loss the night before, striking out two in a dominant 1-2-3 ninth inning for his ninth save in as many opportunities.

The Revs improve to 70-47 after going 5-1 against the Stormers in the home-and-home series this week. York remains tied for the league's best overall record and finishes the 2025 War of the Roses series with a 13-8 mark, winning the rivalry for the third consecutive year.

Notes: York's bullpen retired all seven batters as the Revs improve to 56-2 when leading after six, 55-0 when leading after seven, and 58-0 when leading after eight. The Revs are 7-0-1 in their last eight series. York has won seven of its last nine and 10 of its last 14 games overall. Playing in his second game since returning from the injured list, Tostado extends his hitting streak to 13 consecutive games tying his season-best; it's his third streak of at least 12 in-a-row as he now has hit safely in 26 of his last 27 games. Jalen Miller cracked his 38th double of the season in the bottom of the first, the league's second most, as he ties Andres Perez (2013) for fifth most in a season in Revs history. It was his 59th extra-base hit of the year, tying Jason Aspito (2008) and Drew Mendoza (2023) for eighth most in Revs history. Shayne Fontana walked twice but lost a nine-game hitting streak. The Revs placed catcher William Simoneit on the injured list prior to Sunday's game after suffering a season-ending broken arm due to being hit by a pitch by Lancaster's Kyle Johnson in Saturday's game.

Up Next: York hosts Staten Island on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. It is Sheetz Customer Appreciation Night and a WellSpan Sports Medicine Silver Slugger Tuesday. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Scott Stifles Stormers as Revs Secure Series Win - York Revolution

