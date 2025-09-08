Cole Roederer Joins 20-20 Club in 2025

GASTONIA, N.C. - Cole Roederer joined the 20-home run, 20-stolen base club on Saturday night against Southern Maryland, crushing an opposite-field solo shot in the eighth inning.

Roederer entered the night with 23 stolen bases, and the lefty connected on his 20th homer of the season off Rafi Vazquez.

With the long ball, Roederer became the seventh ALPB player this season to reach the 20-20 plateau.

Roederer, 25, was drafted by the Cubs out of high school in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He reached as high as Triple-A in Chicago's system, playing for Iowa during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The outfielder is hitting .264 with an .858 OPS for the Ghost Peppers this season. He's knocked in 65 runs to go along with the 20 homers. Roederer's 70 walks is tied for the second most in the Atlantic League, trailing only teammate Justin Wylie (78).

Roederer's 20th home run aided Gastonia to a 7-5 win over the Blue Crabs, keeping the Ghost Peppers in first place with just over a week remaining in the regular season. Gastonia aims to make the ALPB Playoffs for a fourth straight season.







