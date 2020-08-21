Scott Kelly Leads Patriots to 8-4 Win over Blasters

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots (8-4) defeated the New Jersey Blasters (4-8) 8-4 at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday night.

The Blasters took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a pair of errors by the Patriots.

Somerset cut the lead in half in the bottom of the frame when Scott Kelly came home to score on a double play.

The Blasters answered with two runs of their own in the top of the second inning on a run-scoring wild pitch and a run-scoring error for a 4-1 advantage.

The Patriots rallied for two runs in the bottom of the third inning on an RBI double by Kelly, who then scored on an RBI groundout by Justin Pacchioli.

Pacchioli struck again to kick off a four-run fourth inning with an RBI double that tied up the game at four runs apiece. Then two-run scoring wild pitches and a bases loaded walk put Somerset up 7-4.

Kelly finished off his night with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning to complete a 3-for-4 performance with two runs scored, a double, and two RBI.

Billy Layne Jr. (2-0) earned the win with three scoreless innings pitched and two strikeouts. Vin Mazzaro (1-2) suffered the loss after he allowed seven runs on six hits in 3.2 innings pitched.

