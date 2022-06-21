Scott Burt Promoted to Head Coach and General Manager

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) -The Rapid City Rush announced on Tuesday that Scott Burt has been promoted to Head Coach and General Manager.

"From day one on the job, Burtie has worked tirelessly to establish a winning culture here in Rapid City," Spire Hockey President Todd Mackin said. "And after one season it's clear that he has done that. He is one of the hardest-working and most tireless people I have ever worked with and we are delighted to reward him for his dedication to the team and fan base."

Burt, who was named Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations for the Rush in July of 2021, guided Rapid City to a record of 36-25-6-5, an ECHL-era franchise-best 83 points and the first Kelly Cup Playoff appearance for Rapid City since the 2014-15 season. The Rush advanced to the second round of the postseason by defeating the Allen Americans in five games, before falling to the Utah Grizzlies in six games.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity to continue to work on and off the ice to bring a winning culture back to Rapid City," Burt said. "We want everyone in the community to be proud of this team. And we will continue to work every day to put a winner on the ice and to bring energy to our building."

Prior to joining the Rush, Burt spent nine seasons as an assistant coach in both the ECHL and WHL. He opened his coaching career in the ECHL with the Alaska Aces for two seasons, then spent six years with the WHL Spokane Chiefs and most recently was the assistant coach for the Idaho Steelheads. His position with the Rush is his first head coaching job.

Burt played 13 seasons as a pro before entering the coaching ranks, with 10 of those seasons taking place in the ECHL. He is a three-time Kelly Cup Champion, one of six people to have his name on the ECHL's championship trophy three times.

