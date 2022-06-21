Stingrays Agree to Terms with Josh Wilkins

June 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with forward Josh Wilkins for the 2022-23 season.

"It was a no-brainer joining the Stingrays," said Wilkins. "I had the opportunity to talk with Coach Kotyk and our mindsets really matched up. I have played in various roles since turning pro, and I am willing to do whatever it takes to win."

Wilkins, 25, is set to begin his fourth season of professional hockey, which has included stints in the AHL, ECHL, and most recently overseas in HockeyAllsvenskan. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound attacker spent the 2021-22 season in Sweden split between Västerviks IK and HC Vita Hästen of HockeyAllsvenskan where he recorded 20 points in 47 games on nine goals and 11 assists.

"Josh is a great player who should have an immediate impact at the ECHL level," said Head Coach Brenden Kotyk. "He is a skilled centerman with a lot of tools that will help drive our offense."

The Raleigh, NC native played college hockey at Providence College from 2016-19. During his final season in 2018-19, Wilkins' performance earned him a spot on the Hockey East First All-Star Team and was named an NCAA Second Team All-American.

The left-handed center spent his first two seasons predominantly in the AHL with the Milwaukee Admirals in 2019-20 and Tucson Roadrunners in 2020-21 where he suited up for 81 combined games and tallied 20 points on six goals and 14 assists. Wilkins also had a five-game stint with the Florida Everblades in 2020-21, picking up one assist in five games.

The Stingrays will open the 2022-23 campaign on October 22 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Norfolk Admirals at 6:05 p.m.

Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 21, 2022

Stingrays Agree to Terms with Josh Wilkins - South Carolina Stingrays

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.